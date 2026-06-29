Industry Veteran Nick Cacarnakis Joins Christie's International Real Estate Southern California as Executive Senior Sales Manager

Industry Veteran Nick Cacarnakis Joins Christie's International Real Estate Southern California as Executive Senior Sales Manager

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christie's International Real Estate Southern California has announced that real estate executive Nick Cacarnakis has joined the firm as Executive Senior Sales Manager, further strengthening the firm's leadership team and its commitment to attracting and developing top talent across the Southern California region.With nearly 30 years of experience in Southern California real estate, including more than 15 years in brokerage leadership and executive management, Cacarnakis is recognized as a trusted advisor, mentor, recruiter, and industry leader throughout the Los Angeles market. He joins Christie's SoCal from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, where he most recently served as Branch Manager of the company's flagship Beverly Hills office, overseeing an office responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales volume.During his leadership tenure at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Cacarnakis played an active role in companywide initiatives spanning agent development, recruiting, marketing, professional education, risk management, community outreach, and diversity and inclusion efforts. A frequent speaker, trainer, and mentor on real estate contracts, compliance, risk management, and business development, he has built a reputation for elevating agents at every stage of their careers.In his new role, Cacarnakis will focus on attracting, developing, and supporting top real estate professionals while helping drive strategic growth throughout the region."Throughout my career, I've always been drawn to organizations that prioritize excellence, innovation, and relationships," said Cacarnakis. "Christie's International Real Estate Southern California has built an extraordinary platform that combines a globally recognized luxury brand with an entrepreneurial culture that truly supports its agents. The opportunity to help attract, develop, and support top talent while contributing to the company's continued growth made this an exciting next step for me. I look forward to helping agents elevate their businesses and achieve even greater success.”"Nick brings a combination of operational leadership, deep market knowledge, and a genuine passion for developing talent," said Aaron Kirman, Founder and CEO of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California. "He has spent decades building relationships across the Los Angeles real estate community and mentoring agents into top producers. His leadership experience, paired with his people-first approach, makes him an incredible addition to our executive team as we continue to grow."A second-generation real estate professional born in Los Angeles and raised in Pasadena, Cacarnakis was influenced early on by his mother, a respected industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience, who instilled in him the values of integrity, service, and relationship-building that continue to guide his career. A graduate of the University of Southern California, he is an active member of the California Association of REALTORS, the National Association of REALTORS, and the Greater Los Angeles and Pasadena-Foothills Associations of REALTORS. He is also a longtime supporter of charitable and community outreach efforts, diversity initiatives, and LGBTQ+ advocacy throughout Southern California.Founded in 2022 and led by Aaron Kirman, one of the most successful and influential figures in global luxury real estate, Christie's International Real Estate Southern California has emerged as a leading brokerage in the region, combining world-class marketing, global reach, and elevated client service across Southern California.About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:Founded in 2022 by Aaron Kirman, Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is one of the nation’s leading luxury real estate brokerages, representing more than 300 agents achieving $4.2 billion in sales volume in 2025 alone. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, the firm combines the global prestige and heritage of the Christie’s International Real Estate brand with a modern, entrepreneurial approach to luxury brokerage.Under Kirman’s leadership, the brokerage has become known for representing some of the world’s most iconic estates, record-setting transactions, and premier new development projects across Southern California and beyond. The firm’s success is driven by its high-performance agent network, innovative marketing strategies, global reach, and expertise across luxury residential, development, and investment properties.Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California continues to redefine the modern luxury brokerage model. The firm and its leadership are consistently recognized among the top names in real estate by The Wall Street Journal, RealTrends, The Real Deal, Los Angeles Business Journal, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter. For more information, visit www.christiesresocal.com About Christie's International Real Estate:Christie's International Real Estate is the luxury real estate arm of the prestigious Christie's auction house. With a global network of affiliates, Christie's International offers unparalleled access to luxury properties worldwide, providing exceptional service to discerning clients seeking to buy or sell exceptional homes. Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories and more than 100 independently owned, market-leading brokerage firms, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie’s International Real Estate also has an exclusive partnership with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business, offering clients unique access to auction, private sale and appraisal services, as well as marketing opportunities at special live events and Christie’s offices and salerooms around the world. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

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