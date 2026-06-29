Martin Recruiting Partners Named Best Restaurant Recruiter of 2026

Martin Recruiting Partners earns top national honors from Click360 Awards for its consultative, culture-first approach to hospitality leadership placement.

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martin Recruiting Partners (MRP) has been named the Best Restaurant Recruiter of 2026 by the Click360 Awards, earning top honors among the nation's premier hospitality talent firms in the program's annual High Five Awards recognition. The Click360 Best Restaurant Recruiter Awards celebrate the talent agencies driving the restaurant and hospitality industry forward by connecting top-tier brands with exceptional, vetted leadership — honoring firms that go beyond placement to build lasting organizational infrastructure.Martin Recruiting Partners was selected as the 2026 top-rated winner for its consultative approach to recruitment, rigorous candidate vetting, and measurable impact on client retention and operational performance. "A great recruiter doesn't just fill empty jobs; they transform corporate cultures by injecting the right energy and leadership into a business," explained a member of the Click360 Awards selection committee. "Our 2026 winners represent the gold standard of industry expertise, helping restaurant owners navigate tight labor markets with absolute confidence." MRP led all honorees in the program, recognized for extensive national coverage and a deep commitment to understanding the unique culture, operational challenges, and growth goals of each client brand.Unlike traditional staffing firms focused on resume volume, Martin Recruiting Partners takes a precision-first approach to management-level placement. The firm invests significant time analyzing each restaurant brand's corporate culture, pain points, and trajectory before introducing candidates — a process designed to protect clients from costly mis-hires and dramatically improve long-term retention. Their vetting standards ensure that restaurant groups receive leadership talent capable of contributing immediately and sustainably.With nationwide coverage, MRP serves independent concepts and multi-unit restaurant groups alike, providing each client with access to an elite pool of management candidates across front-of-house, back-of-house, and executive leadership functions. The firm's focus on building long-term talent pipelines rather than transactional placements has made it a trusted partner for brands looking to scale without sacrificing leadership quality.The 2026 High Five Awards also recognized four additional honorees making significant impact across major hospitality markets: Patrice & Associates (Atlanta, GA and national), Goodwin Recruiting (Savannah, GA and national), Gecko Hospitality (Macon, GA and regional), and Horizon Hospitality (Atlanta, GA and Southeast regional). Restaurant brands seeking to build stronger leadership teams can learn more about Martin Recruiting Partners at mrpnow.com.About Martin Recruiting PartnersMartin Recruiting Partners (MRP) is a nationally recognized hospitality and restaurant recruitment firm specializing in management-level talent placement for restaurant brands across the United States. Known for its consultative, culture-first methodology, MRP works closely with each client to understand their operational needs, brand values, and growth objectives before presenting candidates. Their rigorous screening process delivers leaders who improve retention, protect margins, and strengthen organizational culture from the ground up. To learn more, visit mrpnow.com.

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