FIRST LOOK: MY HERO ACADEMIA IN CONCERT REVEALS PHOTOS AND FOOTAGE FROM SOLD OUT WORLD PREMIERE IN JAPAN

Courtesy of TOHO Co., Ltd.

Video Showcases the Scale and Energy of the Live Experience Ahead of Tour Launch to U.S. and Europe This September

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its world premiere on May 30 at Pacifico Yokohama in Japan, TOHO Co., Ltd., GEA Live, and RoadCo Entertainment today shared a first look into My Hero Academia in Concert ( www.myheroacademiainconcert.com ), the new live music experience based on the global anime phenomenon. Photos and video from the sold-out premiere performance showcase the scale of the production ahead of its 10-city European debut this fall and upcoming U.S. tour, which launches September 12 in Farmington, NM and travels coast to coast with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and more. The tour is part of the anime’s 10th anniversary celebration and will also offer fans access to exclusive concert merchandise available only at tour venues.My Hero Academia in Concert brings the power, emotion, and iconic score of the beloved superhero anime phenomenon to the stage. Audiences will experience the series' most unforgettable moments projected on a massive screen while a world-class live ensemble performs composer Yuki Hayashi's electrifying score in sync, including fan-favorite themes such as "You Say Run" and "You Can Be a Hero."The music and imagery unite to recreate the triumphs, struggles, and emotional highs that have defined My Hero Academia for a decade. The live concert experience gives audiences a new way to experience the story's most memorable battles, friendships, and heroic moments, with Hayashi's music performed live alongside cinematic visuals from across the series.Based on Kōhei Horikoshi's bestselling manga, which has sold more than 100 million volumes worldwide, My Hero Academia has grown into one of the world's most successful anime series that now includes eight seasons, 170+1 episodes, and four films. Marking 10 years since the anime's April 2016 debut, the franchise continues its milestone anniversary celebration in 2026 with special events, new content, and this worldwide concert tour.The 2026 tour schedule includes:September 12 | Farmington, NM | Civic Center AuditoriumSeptember 13 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Eccles TheaterSeptember 15 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Center for the ArtsSeptember 16 | Los Angeles, CA | The WilternSeptember 17 | San Francisco, CA | Golden Gate TheatreSeptember 18 | Eugene, OR | Hult Center for the Performing ArtsSeptember 19 | Seattle, WA | Moore TheatreSeptember 20 | Bellingham, WA | Mount Baker TheatreSeptember 20 | London, UK | Eventim ApolloSeptember 22 | Dusseldorf, DE | Mitsubishi HalleSeptember 23 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Center for the Performing ArtsSeptember 23 | Amsterdam, NL | AFAS LiveSeptember 24 | Fresno, CA | Saroyan TheatreSeptember 24 | Paris, FR | Le Grand RexSeptember 25 | Riverside, CA | Fox TheaterSeptember 25 | Antwerp, BE | StadsschouwburgSeptember 26 | San Diego, CA | Jacobs Music CenterSeptember 26 | Frankfurt, DE | JahrhunderthalleSeptember 27 | Mesa, AZ | Ikeda TheatreSeptember 27 | Lyon, FR | AmphitheatreSeptember 28 | Basel, CH | Messe CC Hall 1September 29 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak CenterSeptember 30 | Denver, CO | Paramount TheatreSeptember 30 | Vienna, AT | StadthalleOctober 1 | Omaha, NE | Orpheum TheaterOctober 1 | Berlin, DE | Uber Eats HalleOctober 3 | Dayton, OH | Victoria TheatreOctober 4 | Chesterfield, MO | The FactoryOctober 5 | Chicago, IL | Auditorium TheatreOctober 6 | Kansas City, MO | Muriel Kauffman TheatreOctober 7 | Dallas, TX | Majestic TheatreOctober 8 | Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial CentreOctober 9 | Austin, TX | Bass Concert HallOctober 10 | New Orleans, LA | Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing ArtsOctober 12 | Washington, DC | Warner TheatreOctober 13 | Lowell, MA | Memorial AuditoriumOctober 14 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie TheatreOctober 15 | Wallingford, CT | Oakdale TheatreOctober 16 | Baltimore, MD | Meyerhoff Symphony HallOctober 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Kings TheatreOctober 18 | Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts CenterOctober 20 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside TheaterOctober 21 | Cleveland, OH | KeyBank State TheatreOctober 22 | Reading, PA | Santander Performing Arts CenterOctober 23 | Munhall, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music HallOctober 24 | Bloomington, IN | Indiana University AuditoriumOctober 25 | Columbus, OH | Palace TheatreTickets are on sale now. For more information, visit www.myheroacademiainconcert.com and follow @MHAInConcert on Instagram and Facebook; #MHAINCONCERT. Additional announcements for the 10th Anniversary can be found on https://myheroacademia.link/10-anniversary/ For additional information on My Hero Academia, please visit https://myheroacademia.link and follow the official social channels on social channels on X, on Instagram, and on TikTok.Note to media: Photo and video assets are available to view and download here About TOHO Co., Ltd.TOHO Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese entertainment company founded in 1932. Its four main business pillars are the cinema business, which includes production, distribution and exhibition; the theatrical business, which includes production and exhibition; the anime business, which has been expanding globally in recent years; and the real estate business, which focuses on development in urban areas. TOHO's worldwide acclaimed works include theatrical films such as the "Godzilla" series and "Seven Samurai" directed by Akira Kurosawa, and TV anime series such as "My Hero Academia" and "Jujutsu Kaisen". These anime series are produced and distributed through the TOHO animation label, and are delivered to a wide range of audiences around the world.About GEA LiveGEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music's Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world's most cherished brands.About RoadCoRoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.

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