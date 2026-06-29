FIRST LOOK: MY HERO ACADEMIA IN CONCERT REVEALS PHOTOS AND FOOTAGE FROM SOLD OUT WORLD PREMIERE IN JAPAN
Video Showcases the Scale and Energy of the Live Experience Ahead of Tour Launch to U.S. and Europe This SeptemberLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its world premiere on May 30 at Pacifico Yokohama in Japan, TOHO Co., Ltd., GEA Live, and RoadCo Entertainment today shared a first look into My Hero Academia in Concert (www.myheroacademiainconcert.com), the new live music experience based on the global anime phenomenon. Photos and video from the sold-out premiere performance showcase the scale of the production ahead of its 10-city European debut this fall and upcoming U.S. tour, which launches September 12 in Farmington, NM and travels coast to coast with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and more. The tour is part of the anime’s 10th anniversary celebration and will also offer fans access to exclusive concert merchandise available only at tour venues.
My Hero Academia in Concert brings the power, emotion, and iconic score of the beloved superhero anime phenomenon to the stage. Audiences will experience the series' most unforgettable moments projected on a massive screen while a world-class live ensemble performs composer Yuki Hayashi's electrifying score in sync, including fan-favorite themes such as "You Say Run" and "You Can Be a Hero."
The music and imagery unite to recreate the triumphs, struggles, and emotional highs that have defined My Hero Academia for a decade. The live concert experience gives audiences a new way to experience the story's most memorable battles, friendships, and heroic moments, with Hayashi's music performed live alongside cinematic visuals from across the series.
Based on Kōhei Horikoshi's bestselling manga, which has sold more than 100 million volumes worldwide, My Hero Academia has grown into one of the world's most successful anime series that now includes eight seasons, 170+1 episodes, and four films. Marking 10 years since the anime's April 2016 debut, the franchise continues its milestone anniversary celebration in 2026 with special events, new content, and this worldwide concert tour.
The 2026 tour schedule includes:
September 12 | Farmington, NM | Civic Center Auditorium
September 13 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Eccles Theater
September 15 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Center for the Arts
September 16 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
September 17 | San Francisco, CA | Golden Gate Theatre
September 18 | Eugene, OR | Hult Center for the Performing Arts
September 19 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre
September 20 | Bellingham, WA | Mount Baker Theatre
September 20 | London, UK | Eventim Apollo
September 22 | Dusseldorf, DE | Mitsubishi Halle
September 23 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
September 23 | Amsterdam, NL | AFAS Live
September 24 | Fresno, CA | Saroyan Theatre
September 24 | Paris, FR | Le Grand Rex
September 25 | Riverside, CA | Fox Theater
September 25 | Antwerp, BE | Stadsschouwburg
September 26 | San Diego, CA | Jacobs Music Center
September 26 | Frankfurt, DE | Jahrhunderthalle
September 27 | Mesa, AZ | Ikeda Theatre
September 27 | Lyon, FR | Amphitheatre
September 28 | Basel, CH | Messe CC Hall 1
September 29 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak Center
September 30 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
September 30 | Vienna, AT | Stadthalle
October 1 | Omaha, NE | Orpheum Theater
October 1 | Berlin, DE | Uber Eats Halle
October 3 | Dayton, OH | Victoria Theatre
October 4 | Chesterfield, MO | The Factory
October 5 | Chicago, IL | Auditorium Theatre
October 6 | Kansas City, MO | Muriel Kauffman Theatre
October 7 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre
October 8 | Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre
October 9 | Austin, TX | Bass Concert Hall
October 10 | New Orleans, LA | Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts
October 12 | Washington, DC | Warner Theatre
October 13 | Lowell, MA | Memorial Auditorium
October 14 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Theatre
October 15 | Wallingford, CT | Oakdale Theatre
October 16 | Baltimore, MD | Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
October 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre
October 18 | Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts Center
October 20 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater
October 21 | Cleveland, OH | KeyBank State Theatre
October 22 | Reading, PA | Santander Performing Arts Center
October 23 | Munhall, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
October 24 | Bloomington, IN | Indiana University Auditorium
October 25 | Columbus, OH | Palace Theatre
Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit www.myheroacademiainconcert.com and follow @MHAInConcert on Instagram and Facebook; #MHAINCONCERT. Additional announcements for the 10th Anniversary can be found on https://myheroacademia.link/10-anniversary/.
For additional information on My Hero Academia, please visit https://myheroacademia.link and follow the official social channels on social channels on X, on Instagram, and on TikTok.
Note to media: Photo and video assets are available to view and download here.
About TOHO Co., Ltd.
TOHO Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese entertainment company founded in 1932. Its four main business pillars are the cinema business, which includes production, distribution and exhibition; the theatrical business, which includes production and exhibition; the anime business, which has been expanding globally in recent years; and the real estate business, which focuses on development in urban areas. TOHO's worldwide acclaimed works include theatrical films such as the "Godzilla" series and "Seven Samurai" directed by Akira Kurosawa, and TV anime series such as "My Hero Academia" and "Jujutsu Kaisen". These anime series are produced and distributed through the TOHO animation label, and are delivered to a wide range of audiences around the world.
About GEA Live
GEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music's Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world's most cherished brands.
About RoadCo
RoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.
John Tellem
Tellem Grody PR
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.