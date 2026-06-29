Grant Celebrates Funding for New Affordable Senior Housing in Southeast Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich., June 29, 2026 — State Rep. Kristian Grant (D-Grand Rapids) today celebrated the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s (MSHDA) award of $1.5 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit funding for the 848 Division affordable senior housing development in Southeast Grand Rapids. The development, a partnership between United Methodist Community House, Samaritas and the Grand Rapids Housing Commission, will provide affordable housing for seniors while expanding access to childcare, health and wellness services, and other community resources.

“This investment in southeast Grand Rapids is about making sure that this is a place where people can live in every stage of life,” Grant said. “For our seniors, that means having a safe, affordable place to live near the people, services and neighborhoods that make them feel at home. This investment will help ensure that Southeast Grand Rapids is a place where people can age with dignity and families can flourish.”

Grant advocated for the project throughout the funding process and identified it as a key community priority because of its potential to expand affordable housing, support aging residents and deliver long-term community benefits. The development is expected to create affordable housing for seniors while adding 144 childcare seats, of which 88 are new; serving more than 500 older adults annually; supporting 86 permanent jobs and creating 60 construction jobs. The project will also bring critical services and investment to a United States Department of Agriculture-designated food desert.

“The federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program plays a critical role in financing affordable housing developments across Michigan by leveraging public and private investment. MSHDA is proud to support 848 Division, which will expand affordable housing opportunities for Grand Rapids residents while contributing to the long-term strength and vitality of the community,” said Tony Lentych, chief housing investment officer of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

“Samaritas is proud to partner with United Methodist Community House and the Grand Rapids Housing Commission on this important affordable housing development at 848 Division. This project represents exactly the kind of community-centered investment Michigan needs — housing connected to services, neighborhood revitalization, and long-term opportunity for residents. We are excited to help bring significant community development to Grand Rapids and to continue advancing affordable housing solutions across our state,” said Dave Morin, chief executive officer of Samaritas, a Michigan-based nonprofit housing and human services organization with a statewide affordable housing portfolio focused on developing, managing and preserving affordable housing communities.



“The Grand Rapids Housing Commission is happy to support affordable housing development in our community and is excited about this new partnership opportunity with Samaritas and United Methodist Community House that not only brings needed housing units, but also supports families with a robust menu of services,” said Lindsey Reames, executive director of the Grand Rapids Housing Commission.

**For media interviews with Rep. Grant, please reach out to [email protected]. For interviews with Samaritas, please contact [email protected].