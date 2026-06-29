MDC reopens floating fishing dock at Fox Valley Lake Conservation Area in northeast Missouri

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HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened the floating fishing dock at Fox Valley Lake Conservation Area (CA) near Kahoka just in time for summer fishing. Water levels at Fox Valley Lake were lowered in 2023 to allow for the treatment of invasive aquatic plants, and during this time, the floating dock was also removed for scheduled maintenance.

By removing these invasive aquatic plants, area managers have also made strides in improving the fishery of the lake.

“In cases like this when excess aquatic vegetation is removed, small fish such as bluegill lose their hiding spots,” said MDC Fisheries Biologist Travis Moore. “With these bluegill more accessible, it’s easier for larger fish like bass to prey on them and grow. And bigger bass often mean happier anglers.”

MDC encourages anglers to cast a line at the floating fishing dock and take advantage of Fox Valley Lake’s improved fishing opportunities.

Learn more about Fox Valley Lake CA at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocg.

Find other fishing opportunities around northeast Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9o.