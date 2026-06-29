After 30 Years of Building Sukkahs, a Family Business Is Giving Them Away

Logo of the newly-launched Sukkah Foundation An artist's depiction of the warmth and light emanating from a sukkah during the holiday. An image of a large sukkah, like the type that will be provided to families and congregations through The Sukkah Foundation.

The Sukkah Foundation launches nationwide to keep Sukkot within reach for every Jewish family, school, & congregation—and invites donors to help

Every year we hear from families who want to build a sukkah with their kids and can't. We started the Foundation so cost is never the reason a family sits out during our most joyous holiday.” — Abram Herman

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sukkot is the most communal of Jewish holidays: a week spent gathering in the sukkah, welcoming guests, and sharing meals under the open sky. The Sukkah Foundation , a new national charitable initiative, launched today to make sure no Jewish family, school, or congregation has to sit it out for lack of a sukkah. The Foundation provides free, durable sukkahs—along with holiday care packages of prayer resources, decorations, and educational materials—to those who cannot afford one, and invites the wider Jewish community to help fund the effort.The Foundation grows out of The Sukkah Project , the family-run workshop that has helped thousands of families, schools, and synagogues build their sukkahs over the past 30 years. Founded three decades ago by Steve and Judith Herman to serve their own local Jewish community, The Sukkah Project evolved into one of North America's longest-running sukkah makers. Now, in its 30th year, the family is returning to where it started: making the holiday accessible to everyone."Sukkot is about shelter, hospitality, and joy—and it's meant to be shared," said Abram Herman, the Foundation's founder and executive director, who also owns The Sukkah Project. "Every year we hear from families who want nothing more than to build a sukkah with their kids and simply can't. A sukkah shouldn't be a luxury. We started the Foundation so cost is never the reason a family, a classroom, or a congregation sits out during our most joyous holiday."In its first year, the Foundation aims to put sukkahs in the hands of 40 to 50 families nationwide for Sukkot 2026/5787, which begins the evening of September 25 (15 Tishrei). Each family receives a complete, high-quality sukkah built to last for years, shipped to their door in September, along with a care package designed to help them build their own traditions—first-time celebrants included. From there, the Foundation plans to extend the same support to the religious schools, synagogues, and community organizations where so much of Jewish life takes root.The Foundation is inviting the community to help build this first year. A gift of $720 sponsors a complete sukkah for one family; gifts of any size combine to reach more families. Every sukkah delivered is made possible by donors who believe Sukkot should belong to everyone. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at sukkahfoundation.org.Families in need can apply now through the end of July at sukkahfoundation.org. The application is brief and confidential, and families are chosen with dignity and privacy as guiding principles. Rabbis, Jewish educators, and social service professionals are encouraged to share it with families who could benefit.The Sukkah Foundation is a fiscally sponsored project of UpStart, a national 501(c)(3) public charity that supports Jewish innovation.About The Sukkah Foundation:The Sukkah Foundation provides free, high-quality sukkahs and holiday resources to Jewish families who cannot afford them, with plans to support the religious schools, synagogues, and community organizations that anchor Jewish life. Launched in 2026 as the charitable wing of The Sukkah Project, a 30-year-old family sukkah workshop, the Foundation believes every Jewish family deserves to celebrate Sukkot—the season of our joy—regardless of their finances. The Sukkah Foundation is a fiscally sponsored project of UpStart, a 501(c)(3) public charity; contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Learn more, apply, or donate at sukkahfoundation.org.

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