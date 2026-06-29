Complete the entire Discover Nature Fishing series this July at MDC’s Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area

WASHINGTON, Mo.— A lifelong passion for the outdoors and conservation might just begin with that first dip of a bobber.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help families and kids learn how to fish through its Discover Nature Fishing (DNF) program. DNF consists of four progressive lessons that move newcomers through all the basics of the sport and gives them the knowledge and confidence to go fishing on their own.

MDC is offering all four DNF lessons in July at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area near Washington. Each lesson combines instruction with hands-on fishing practice to teach young anglers and families basic fishing techniques and skills. The lessons are free, however advanced online registration is required.

The dates and times of each DNF class is listed below, along with the associated registration links:

DNF Lesson 1, Tuesday, July 21 from 8 – 10 a.m.

This beginning class involves hands-on instruction to teach new anglers basic fishing techniques and skills. Participants will learn parts of a fishing pole, how to properly and safely cast a spin-cast rod and reel, how to recognize and rig basic fishing tackle, and how to properly handle and release a fish.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oc3

DNF Lesson 2, Tuesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. – noon

Participants will learn intermediate fishing techniques and skills. This includes how to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure a variety of baits to various types of hooks. DNF Lesson 1 is required before attending this program.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocU.

DNF Lesson 3, Friday, July 31 from 8 – 10 a.m.

This lesson explores common Missouri fish. It teaches basic biology specific to largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout. Participants will learn the different components of fish anatomy and their functions. In addition, participants will learn about various types of fish habitat and aquatic food webs. Participants must have completed DNF Lessons 1 and 2.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocw.

DNF Lesson 4, Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. – noon

This final lesson covers how to properly select a fishing lure based on the desired fish species, weather and water conditions. In addition, participants will learn how to identify and understand fishing regulations. Participants must have completed DNF Lessons 1 through 3.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oci.

These DNF classes are open to ages 7 and up; children under 15 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. The DNF program emphasizes family involvement and encourages parents, guardians, and youths 16 and over to participate, as well. Adults new to fishing can learn the basics right alongside their children. However, DNF is not intended as an adult-only program.

All fishing gear and bait will be provided. Participants should wear clothing and close-toed shoes suitable for outdoor and water activities. It is recommended that participants bring sunglasses, a water bottle, and sunscreen.

To reach Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.5 miles, then Bieker Road south two miles.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.