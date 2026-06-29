Next Round Becomes First Tee’s National Trade-In Partner, Turning Unused Clubs Into Funding for Youth Golf Programs

Next Round: Your One-Stop Golf Club Trade-In Solution

New program gives First Tee chapters a simple way to turn donated golf equipment into local funding

This partnership changes that. It gives golfers an easy way to clear out old equipment while creating real impact in their own communities.” — Steve Stoloff

RICHMOND, VA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Round , a trade-in platform for golf retailers, fitters, and private clubs, has officially been named First Tee ’s national trade-in partner, expanding a relationship that has grown over the past several years into a nationwide fundraising program for First Tee chapters.The new partnership program, now live through the First Tee’s website, allows golfers to trade in old clubs and equipment online, with the full value of those trade-ins going directly to local First Tee chapters."We’ve seen firsthand how much people want to support First Tee by donating clubs they no longer use, but there hasn’t been a simple way to connect those donations directly back to local chapters," said Steve Stoloff, Founder and President of Next Round. "This partnership changes that. It gives golfers an easy way to clear out old equipment while creating real impact in their own communities."Each chapter will receive 100 percent of the trade-in value generated through the program, with no service or processing fees deducted. On top of that, Next Round will contribute an additional 50 cents to First Tee for every dollar generated through the initiative, up to $50,000 annually."Our partnership with Next Round is a perfect reflection of what we teach at First Tee. Their innovative trade-in platform not only keeps quality gear in play but seamlessly translates the generosity of the wider golfing community into life-changing opportunities for our youth,” said Brent Schneider, CEO of First Tee – Greater Richmond. “This partnership provides our organization with the sustainable resources needed to empower thousands of kids in our region."For First Tee chapters, the partnership with Next Round creates a new source of unrestricted funding without requiring additional staffing or infrastructure. Chapters that choose to collect clubs locally can simply box and ship equipment using prepaid labels automatically generated through the platform, while mail-in donations can be handled entirely by individual supporters.Golfers interested in participating can visit First Tee’s equipment donation page to receive a quote and prepaid shipping label through the Next Round platform.About Next RoundFounded in Richmond, Virginia, Next Round provides high-quality, gently used golf equipment and turnkey trade-in programs that make upgrading clubs seamless, convenient, and rewarding for golfers and facilities alike. The company’s industry-leading operations minimize staff hassle, enhance the member experience, and support golf facilities. Beyond creating value for golfers and pro shops, Next Round is committed to growing the game by supporting organizations such as First Tee and PGA HOPE, helping make golf more accessible to players of all ages and abilities. Each trade-in advances this mission, while giving clubs a second life, reducing landfill waste and promoting a more sustainable future, combining social impact, environmental responsibility, and industry innovation.Connect with Next Round on their website or on social media: Facebook and Instagram.

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