Facial Designs, P.A. Awarded Silver in 2026 Minnesota’s Best for Oral Surgery

Facial Designs is proud to announce they've been honored with the Silver Award for Minnesota's Best Oral Surgeon in the 2026 Star Tribune Readers' Choice.

Our mission has always been to provide individualized, high-level care that combines medical precision with a compassionate touch.” — Dr. Roderick VanSurksum, Board-Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facial Designs is proud to announce that they have been honored with the Silver Award for Minnesota's Best Oral Surgeon in the 2026 Star Tribune Readers' Choice program. This prestigious recognition, part of Minnesota's Best annual awards, highlights the practice's commitment to providing elite surgical care and designing beautiful smiles for patients across the Twin Cities.

The award reflects the clinical authority and patient-centered approach of Dr. Roderick VanSurksum, Board-Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon based in Minneapolis, MN, who brings over 35 years of surgical experience and successful All-On-X surgeries to the practice. Known for handling everything from routine wisdom teeth removal to complex zygomatic dental implants, Dr. Roderick VanSurksum has established the clinic as a premier destination for those seeking hospital-level safety in a comfortable private practice environment.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by our patients and the Minnesota community," said Dr. Roderick VanSurksum, Board-Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon. "Our mission has always been to provide individualized, high-level care that combines medical precision with a compassionate touch".

Facial Designs stands out in the Minnesota market through its integrated dental model, which brings together the rare duo of a board-certified oral surgeon and a prosthodontist under one roof. Dr. Roderick VanSurksum, Board-Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, collaborates directly with Dr. Zane Clark-Gold, Prosthodontist, from the very first consultation to ensure predictable, life-changing results for patients requiring full mouth dental implants and complex dental reconstructions.

As a Category 1 Anesthesia Facility, Facial Designs, P.A. meets the highest hospital-level standards for patient safety. The practice also utilizes advanced technologies such as Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) to accelerate the body's natural healing process and reduce postoperative discomfort for its patients.

For more information about the award-winning services at Facial Designs, P.A., or to schedule a consultation at the Excelsior or Minnetonka locations, please visit facial-designs.com or call (952) 935-8420.



About Facial Designs, P.A.

Facial Designs is a premier oral surgery and restorative dentistry practice serving Minnesota for over three decades. By combining the expertise of Dr. Roderick VanSurksum, Board-Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, and Dr. Zane Clark-Gold, Prosthodontist, the practice provides comprehensive solutions for simple to complex dental needs, specializing in Total Design! ™ All-On-X dental implants and same-day smile transformations.

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