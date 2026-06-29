Community Invited to Participate in Volusia County’s Beach Cleanup Following Independence Day

Posted On: June 29, 2026

Volusia County is inviting residents to help remove litter from the shoreline following the July 4 holiday during the County’s annual Keep Volusia Beautiful Post-Independence Day Cleanup.

Interested volunteers should plan to meet staff at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, at Winterhaven Park, 4589 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet.

Held after one of the busiest beach weekends of the year, the cleanup focuses on collecting litter left behind after increased beach activity during the Independence Day holiday. The event is part of Volusia County’s ongoing Keep Volusia Beautiful initiative, which brings residents together throughout the year to help care for local shorelines and preserve the area’s natural beauty.

Buckets, grabbers, gloves, and other cleanup supplies will be provided at the site. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor work and bring hats, sunscreen, insect repellent, and plenty of water to stay cool and comfortable during cleanup activities.

Although RSVPs are not required, they are strongly encouraged to help organizers ensure enough supplies are available for participants. To RSVP or learn more about the cleanup, email lwalter@volusia.gov.