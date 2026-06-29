Volusia County Details July 4 Closures and Service Schedules

Posted On: June 29, 2026

In observance of Independence Day, Volusia County administrative offices and select County services will be closed or operate on modified schedules throughout the holiday period, while other services will continue operating as usual.

Administrative Offices

All Volusia County administrative offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, and will resume regular business hours on Monday, July 6.

Public Libraries

All Volusia County Public Library branches will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and will remain closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. Libraries will reopen with normal operating hours on Sunday, July 5. For more information, visit www.volusialibrary.org.

Trash Collection for Unincorporated Areas

There will be no change to garbage, recycling, yard waste, or bulk waste collection for residents in unincorporated Volusia County during the holiday period. Residents should place items at the curb on their regularly scheduled collection day. Residents living within incorporated areas should check with their municipal waste provider for any holiday service adjustments.

The West Volusia Transfer Station and the Tomoka Landfill will also operate on their regular schedules. For more information, visit www.volusia.org/solidwaste or call 386-943-7889.

Public Transit

Public transit services will operate on their normal schedules on Friday, July 3. On Saturday, July 4, VoTran and VoAccess will operate on a Sunday schedule, and VoRide will not be in service. For route information or service updates, visit www.votran.org, download the mobile app, or call 386-761-7700.

Additional County Facilities

Lyonia Environmental Center and DeBary Hall will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. Both facilities will resume normal operating hours on Sunday, July 5.

The Marine Science Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.