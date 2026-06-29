Lubea Serif by Paul Robb Wins Bronze in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Lubea Serif

Typographic Specimen Exhibition Transforms Lubea Serif Into an Immersive Spatial and Editorial Experience

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Lubea Serif by Paul Robb as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Lubea Serif, presented as a type specimen exhibition, received this distinction following a rigorous evaluation by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, and academics. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of graphic design, acknowledging works that demonstrate creativity and practical merit. This recognition positions Lubea Serif among notable contributions to contemporary typographic practice. The honor reflects the considerable effort behind the development of the typeface and its accompanying installation.The recognition of Lubea Serif holds relevance for typographers, graphic designers, brands, and cultural institutions seeking versatile typographic tools. As editorial and branding contexts increasingly demand both elegance and functional flexibility, Lubea Serif addresses a clear need within the industry for typefaces that perform consistently across print and digital environments. The work aligns with current practices that treat typography as a central element of visual identity rather than a secondary component. By offering a wide weight range, expressive italics, and advanced OpenType features, the typeface provides practical utility for designers building coherent visual systems. Its specimen exhibition further demonstrates how type can be communicated as an experiential medium.Lubea Serif Specimen Exhibition reinterprets the traditional type specimen as a spatial and editorial installation. A continuous printed surface flows through a minimal wooden structure, allowing scale, rhythm, hierarchy, and curvature to unfold physically as visitors move through the space. The typeface itself draws on classical book typography while incorporating modern digital drawing techniques, optical correction, and extensive typographic research. Developed in Glyphs across nine weights and corresponding italics, Lubea Serif includes small caps, ligatures, and multilingual support engineered through custom feature coding. By merging typography, object, and space, the exhibition elevates type from static display to immersive design communication.This recognition may inform future projects by Paul Robb and S6 Foundry, encouraging continued exploration at the intersection of typography, editorial design, and spatial presentation. The award serves as motivation for the team to refine its practice-based research and to develop typefaces that balance heritage with contemporary demands. As a marker of considered design, the distinction supports ongoing innovation in retail and custom type development. It reinforces the value of treating reading as a visual experience within cultural, educational, and commercial applications.Project MembersLubea Serif was created by Paul Henry Robb, who led the typographic design, research, and production workflow, and Moira Baroloni, who contributed to the development and realization of the project.Interested parties may learn more about Lubea Serif, view the design, and explore the work of its creators at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Paul RobbPaul Robb is a Creative Director and type designer with over 30 years of experience, a Professor of Graphic Design at the University of Perugia, and a Professor on the MA Brand Design course of the Academia of Perugia. Since 2000 he has served as Creative Director for Salt&Pepper, an award-winning multidisciplinary contemporary graphic design studio focused on transforming brands and businesses, where expressiveness and authenticity form the basis of his work. In 2020 he founded S6 Foundry, which develops creative fonts by designers for designers. Based in Italy, his work has been exhibited throughout the world, with poster designs held in permanent museum collections, and he regularly collaborates with film directors, advertising agencies, institutions, and type designers internationally.About S6 FoundryS6 Foundry is an independent type design studio focused on the development of retail and custom typefaces for brand-led design. The foundry designs fonts intended to perform consistently across digital and print environments, with particular attention to clarity, character, and functional flexibility. Its work supports designers, agencies, and organizations in building coherent visual identities through typography. The library includes a diverse range of type families, from editorial serif designs to contemporary sans-serifs, each developed through a rigorous design and production process. In parallel, S6 Foundry collaborates with clients on bespoke typographic solutions, including custom font families, logotypes, and integrated typographic systems tailored to specific communication needs.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recognized works are evaluated against criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, and attention to detail, among others such as originality, cultural relevance, and adaptability across platforms. The designation acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and effective use of materials and technology. Designs bestowed with this title are regarded as professional and innovative contributions that blend form and function. The recognition reflects a careful balance of technical characteristics and creative skill that may positively influence industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that invites graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures from the graphic design and visual communication industries to present their work. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers, ensuring an objective selection process. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 18th year, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://graphicdesignaward.net

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