Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame To Open “Chimes of Freedom: Patriotism, Protest, and the Power of Song”

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame will launch a new exhibit, “Chimes of Freedom: Patriotism, Protest, and the Power of Song,”

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, in collaboration with the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, will explore how music has been an agent for change to inspire and unite people throughout American history and how today's musicians carry on the tradition. The new exhibit, “Chimes of Freedom: Patriotism, Protest, and the Power of Song,” will feature items from Bruce Springsteen, John Denver, Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Dropkick Murphys, and many more. Public tours are available beginning Saturday, September 12th. Tickets will be available at FARHOF.org.The soundtrack for freedom began with the Indigenous people of this land, and the revolutionary spirit in Boston 250 years ago gave root to a new movement for equality. While the message and mission have adapted for each era, the tradition of using music to empower and unite people behind a common cause has been an integral part of American history–from the spirituals sung by the enslaved, through the patriotic tunes of the American Revolution, the powerful anthems that energized the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, to today’s musical calls for racial, social, and economic justice.“Music has always been an integral part of positive social movements throughout American history, serving as the conscience of our nation, both pointing out inequity and defining the dream that America could become,” said Casey Soward, President and CEO of the Boch Center. “‘Chimes of Freedom’ will highlight the songs and artists that stood up and took a stand, helping guide this nation into a more perfect union.”The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music recently launched a sister exhibit in June when the Center opened to the public. In this partnership between affiliate organizations, both exhibits share the same title and similar themes, but will feature unique items that follow the power of music throughout our nation's history. Both exhibits will run through February 2027.The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center, located inside the historic Wang Theatre, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Curated by the Museum Collective in partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, FARHOF is designed for music lovers of all ages and offers exhibits, artifacts, and educational experiences that honor legacies and nurture new musical traditions for generations to come. These genres have long given voice to people from every corner of the country and every background, capturing the joys, struggles, and stories that shape the American experience.Recent and current exhibits include Music America: Iconic Objects from America’s Music History, This Wheel’s Still On Fire: The Legacy of Levon Helm, Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism; All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; and more.For updates, information about tours, upcoming events, and exhibits, please visit www.FARHOF.org Follow FARHOF on Facebook and Instagram.About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame:In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America’s musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana, and Roots music. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.About the Boch Center:The Boch Center is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England’s largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.Located in Boston’s historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston’s arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

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