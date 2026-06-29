Bonchon Celebrates a Month of Chicken Holidays with July Promotions

Bonchon is known for its crispy, hand-battered, double-fried Korean fried chicken and signature hand-brushed sauces. Bonchon is giving guests two reasons to celebrate this July with limited-time offers throughout the month. Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world join the “Korean Flavor. Global Obsession.”

Special offers available for National Fried Chicken Day and National Chicken Wing Day

Bonchon is about bringing people together over great food, and July gives us two perfect opportunities to celebrate with our guests.” — Jessica Kashoid

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is giving guests two reasons to celebrate this July with limited-time offers for National Fried Chicken Day and National Chicken Wing Day. Throughout the month, chicken lovers can take advantage of special promotions available online and at participating restaurants nationwide.

With fried chicken taking center stage this July, Bonchon is inviting guests to enjoy the menu that has fueled the brand's growing popularity. Known for its crispy, hand-battered, double-fried Korean fried chicken and signature hand-brushed sauces, Bonchon offers guests a variety of flavor options, including Soy Garlic, Spicy, Korean BBQ, Yangnyeom, and Classic Crunch.

“Bonchon is about bringing people together over great food, and July gives us two perfect opportunities to celebrate with our guests,” says Jessica Kashoid, director of marketing at Bonchon. "These promotions are a great way for both longtime fans and first-time guests to experience the signature flavors and crazy crispy crunch that have earned Bonchon a cult following and inspired a global obsession."

National Fried Chicken Day Promotion — Friday, July 3 - Monday, July 6

To kick off the festivities, Bonchon is offering guests $5 off orders of $15 or more from Friday, July 3, through Monday, July 6. The offer is available for pickup and delivery orders placed through Bonchon.com or the Bonchon app using promo code GET5OFF at checkout.

National Chicken Wing Day Promotion — Wednesday, July 29

Later in the month, Bonchon will celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with a one-day-only wing special. Guests can enjoy five wings for $5 on Wednesday, July 29, when ordering through Bonchon.com, the Bonchon app, or at participating restaurants nationwide.

"Our craveable wings have been a menu staple since day one," says Suzie Tsai, CEO of Bonchon. "From our unique double-frying process to the bold flavors found in every sauce, we're committed to delivering the quality, flavor, and crunch our guests have come to expect from Bonchon."

To join the celebration, visit your local Bonchon or order online at www.bonchon.com.

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About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States with its first corporate store in 2010. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world join the “Korean Flavor. Global Obsession.” The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2026 Top Movers & Shakers. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



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