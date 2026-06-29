Paraid Sans by Paul Robb Wins Bronze in A' Design Award for Visual Communication

Paraid Sans

System-Driven Sans-Serif Typeface Recognized for Clarity, Adaptability, and Typographic Neutrality

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Paraid Sans by Paul Robb as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of design, and it is a highly respected accolade within the graphic design and visual communication industries. Paraid Sans, a contemporary sans-serif type specimen, received this distinction following an extensive evaluation by an expert jury panel. This recognition acknowledges the careful development and technical merit demonstrated throughout the typeface system. The Bronze A' Design Award places Paraid Sans among works distinguished for their thoughtful approach to design.The recognition of Paraid Sans holds relevance for designers, agencies, and organizations seeking dependable typographic tools for contemporary communication. As branding, editorial, and digital environments grow increasingly complex, the demand for adaptable type systems that support content hierarchies without dominating them continues to rise. Paraid Sans aligns with these needs by offering balanced proportions, consistent geometry, and a wide range of weights. The typeface advances established standards in type design through its emphasis on clarity, consistency, and confident neutrality. For stakeholders across print and digital platforms, the design provides practical utility in building coherent visual identities.Paraid Sans is conceived as a flexible graphic system rather than a fixed stylistic statement. Its structure is based on clear internal logic, allowing it to integrate seamlessly into editorial, branding, and digital layouts while maintaining legibility across applications. The typeface spans eight weights, developed through structured master construction and interpolation, with optical refinement and extensive spacing and kerning. OpenType features and multilingual support were realized through custom feature coding and iterative testing, ensuring scalability and performance. By avoiding overt stylistic gestures, Paraid Sans demonstrates how carefully constructed typographic neutrality can become a tool for adaptability and visual coherence.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions for Paul Robb and S6 Foundry, encouraging continued exploration of system-driven type design. The acknowledgment serves as motivation for refining typographic tools that respond to evolving communication needs. It also reinforces a commitment to balancing technical precision with creative character across forthcoming projects.Team MembersParaid Sans was designed by Paul Henry Robb, who led the type design and system development, with contributions from Moira Bartoloni, who supported the design process across the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its creators, and its development at the dedicated page hosted by the A' Design Award.About Paul RobbPaul Robb is a Creative Director and type designer with over thirty years of experience, and serves as a Professor of Graphic Design at the University of Perugia and on the MA Brand Design course of the Academia of Perugia. Since 2000, he has been Creative Director for Salt&Pepper, an award-winning multidisciplinary contemporary graphic design studio focused on transforming brands and businesses, where expressiveness and authenticity form the basis of his work through a balanced fusion of creative design and technology. In 2020, he founded S6 Foundry, which develops creative fonts by designers for designers. Based in Italy, his work has been exhibited throughout the world, with poster designs held in permanent museum collections, and he regularly collaborates with film directors, advertising agencies, institutions, and type designers internationally.About S6 FoundryS6 Foundry is an independent type design studio focused on the development of retail and custom typefaces for brand-led design. The foundry designs fonts intended to perform consistently across digital and print environments, with particular attention to clarity, character, and functional flexibility. Its work supports designers, agencies, and organizations in building coherent visual identities through typography. The library includes a diverse range of type families, from editorial serif designs to contemporary sans-serifs, each developed through a rigorous design and production process. In parallel, S6 Foundry collaborates with clients on bespoke typographic solutions, including custom font families, logotypes, and integrated typographic systems tailored to specific communication needs.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is a highly regarded distinction granted to designs that demonstrate creativity and practicality, recognizing the skill and dedication of their creators. Within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, evaluation is based on established criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, typography mastery, and color scheme effectiveness. Additional considerations include originality in design, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, design scalability, and adaptability across platforms. Works recognized with this designation reflect notable technical characteristics combined with thoughtful creative skill and careful attention to detail. The recognition acknowledges designs that contribute positively to industry standards and offer meaningful improvements to communication and visual coherence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that invites graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures from the graphic design and visual communication industries to feature their creativity and gain international recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists, according to pre-established evaluation criteria. Organized across all industries since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://designawardsgraphic.com

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