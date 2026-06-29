Madonna by Nataliya Naymark Wins Bronze in A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award

Madonna

Modular Ceramic Tile Collection Translates 15th-Century Madonna Drapery into Calibrated Architectural Relief

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Madonna , a modular ceramic tile collection created by Nataliya Naymark , as a Bronze winner in the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and international design competitions, recognizing accomplished work across numerous design disciplines through a rigorous blind peer-review process. Within the building components field, the Bronze A' Design Award represents a meaningful acknowledgment of design merit, technical proficiency, and considered material application. This recognition positions Madonna among carefully evaluated works distinguished for thoughtful development. The honor reflects the dedication and skill applied throughout the project by Nataliya Naymark.The recognition of Madonna holds relevance for the broader building components industry as well as for architects, specifiers, and interior professionals seeking surfaces that combine cultural depth with practical performance. As demand grows for materials that carry narrative meaning alongside functional utility, Madonna addresses a contemporary interest in surfaces that operate as architectural structure rather than applied decoration. The collection aligns with industry movements toward scalable, non-repetitive surface systems suitable for varied interior contexts. Its rotational geometry offers practical adaptability across walls, floors, and ceilings. For users and stakeholders, the design provides both tactile distinction and dependable application logic.Madonna translates the drapery structures of 15th-century Madonna icon paintings into a modular ceramic relief system. Through controlled geometry and calibrated color layering, painted fabric folds become three-dimensional surfaces with tactile depth. Each tile can be rotated and combined to generate varied, non-repetitive compositions, with the rotational system creating directional movement across small and large surfaces alike. Production combines high-pressure press-molding to form the calibrated relief, HD digital inkjet printing for chromatic fidelity, third-fire luster or PVD metallization for permanent metallic gold accents, and reactive glaze layering that produces an aged patina with depth. This synthesis of historical reference and industrial technique distinguishes the collection within its field.This recognition may inform future directions for Nataliya Naymark, encouraging continued exploration of how historical visual language can operate within contemporary architectural production. The Bronze A' Design Award offers motivation to refine the balance between heritage research and manufacturable systems, fostering further inquiry into surface design that bridges cultural memory and scalable application. Such acknowledgment supports ongoing experimentation with material, geometry, and color as independent design systems.Interested parties may learn more about Madonna, view its detailed presentation, and explore the work of its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Nataliya NaymarkNataliya Naymark is an independent interdisciplinary designer based in Israel, working across furniture, lighting, ceramic systems, and sculptural objects. Her work is grounded in historical research and cultural memory, translating references from the Russian avant-garde and early modernism into contemporary form. Geometry functions as a structural framework in her practice, while color operates as an independent design system. Each project integrates spatial logic, material experimentation, and production awareness, connecting heritage with scalable contemporary applications.About NNaymark.designNNaymark Design is an independent interdisciplinary design practice working across furniture, lighting, ceramic systems, and sculptural objects. The studio's work is grounded in historical research and cultural memory, translating references from the Russian avant-garde and early modernism into contemporary form. Geometry functions as a structural framework, while color operates as an independent design system. Each project integrates spatial logic, material experimentation, and production awareness, connecting heritage with scalable contemporary applications.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category, evaluation considers criteria including innovative use of materials, sustainability and efficiency, aesthetic appeal, functional performance, integration with architecture, ease of installation, durability and longevity, and compliance with building regulations, among further measures such as adaptability, safety features, and maintenance ease. Designs recognized with this title are regarded as skillful and inventive works that reflect the experience and resourcefulness of their designers. The distinction acknowledges professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively. It highlights an ability to blend form and function in ways that offer meaningful improvements to everyday environments.About A' Design AwardThe A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award is a highly respected competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including building materials designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the industry. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://materialdesignaward.com

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