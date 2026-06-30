Heavenly Notes Launches Notes for Heroes — Free Legacy Accounts for U.S. Service Members

Heavenly Notes™ Digital Legacy Planning Made Simple

North Palm Beach Digital Legacy Platform Honors Military Families with Complimentary One-Year Accounts Beginning July 4, 2026

Share lasting messages with loved ones. Heavenly Notes’ secure platform lets you create and schedule video, audio, and text messages for delivery after you’re gone, on the moments that matter most.” — Rene Carr

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heavenly Notes LLC, a secure cloud-based digital legacy platform, today announced the launch of Notes for Heroes , a new initiative providing free one-year accounts to active-duty U.S. military personnel serving overseas. Beginning July 4, 2026, eligible service members can upload video, audio, text, and email messages for loved ones at no cost.Heavenly Notes allows users to preserve their voice, their stories, and their most important messages, securely storing them for future delivery to family members and loved ones. For military personnel serving overseas, the platform provides peace of mind that their voices, stories, and words of love can still reach their families should the unthinkable happen.The idea for Heavenly Notes became deeply personal for founder Rene’ Carr after she lost both her father and her best friend within six weeks. Having spent more than 25 years as a geriatric nurse manager, Carr had already witnessed countless families navigating loss and wishing for one more story, one more laugh, or one more “I love you.” Those experiences inspired her to create a platform where important messages could be preserved and shared when loved ones may need them most.“After spending more than 25 years with families during some of the hardest moments of their lives, I noticed something over and over again,” said Carr, Founder, CEO, and Legacy Message Architect of Heavenly Notes LLC. “People weren't talking about things they owned. They were talking about the conversations they wished they could still have. That's what inspired Heavenly Notes, and that's why Notes for Heroes is so important to me. Every service member deserves the opportunity to leave their voice, their stories, and their love with the people waiting for them back home.”Notes for Heroes requires no credit card and no strings. Eligible service members serving overseas can visit HeavenlyNotes.cloud, confirm their active-duty status, and receive immediate access to a full one-year account at no cost.The campaign launches on Independence Day as a deliberate act of gratitude to the men and women serving our country around the world. Heavenly Notes is actively reaching out to military support organizations to help ensure the broadest possible awareness among service members and their families.How to Claim a Free Notes for Heroes Account• Visit HeavenlyNotes.cloud on or after July 4, 2026• Select the Notes for Heroes offer• Confirm active duty military status stationed overseas• Create your account — no payment requiredEligibility: Active-duty U.S. military members currently serving overseas. Heavenly Notes reserves the right to verify eligibility.Military support organizations, veterans’ groups, and military family advocates interested in sharing the program are encouraged to contact Heavenly Notes directly.Become Unforgettable. Your voice. Your story. Their forever.About Heavenly Notes LLCHeavenly Notes LLC is a secure cloud-based digital legacy platform headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida. Founded by Rene’ Carr — Legacy Message Architect and 25-year geriatric nurse manager — the platform enables individuals to upload video, audio, text, and email messages that can be securely stored and delivered to loved ones on a birthday, anniversary, or another meaningful occasion after they pass. Built on faith, personal loss, and the belief that no one should leave the most important words unsaid, Heavenly Notes helps people preserve what matters most: their voice, their stories, and the love they leave behind. Learn more at HeavenlyNotes.cloud.Media ContactRene’ CarrFounder & CEO | Legacy Message ArchitectHeavenly Notes LLC561-308-2577grace@heavenlynotes.cloudHeavenlyNotes.cloud###

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