Agricultural Lighting Market To Reach $14.78 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

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The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Lighting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural lighting market is becoming an increasingly vital part of modern farming practices as growers seek innovative ways to boost productivity and maintain consistent crop quality throughout the year. With the rise of controlled environment agriculture and urban farming, this sector is set to experience robust growth in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market's size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Agricultural Lighting Market

The agricultural lighting market has seen rapid expansion recently and is poised for continued growth. It is expected to increase from $7.79 billion in 2025 to $8.84 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This upward trend during the past years has been driven by the widening use of greenhouse farming, demand for year-round crop production, rising adoption of controlled environment agriculture practices, the growth of urban farming, and the focus on enhancing both crop productivity and quality.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to expand further, reaching $14.79 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this surge include the integration of smart lighting control systems in agricultural setups, increased investments in vertical farming infrastructure, growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient technologies, the wider application of precision agriculture techniques, and the adoption of tunable spectrum lighting that helps optimize crop growth. Among the key trends expected to shape the market are the rising use of full spectrum grow lighting systems, the popularity of energy-saving LED agricultural lights, the expansion of vertical farming lighting installations, increasing supplemental greenhouse lighting, and a strong focus on maximizing crop yields through controlled environment agriculture.

Understanding Agricultural Lighting and Its Role in Farming

Agricultural lighting refers to specialized lighting systems designed for use in controlled farming environments. These systems provide specific light spectra necessary for supporting optimal plant growth by enhancing photosynthesis and managing different stages of plant development. The technology plays a crucial role in improving both the quantity and quality of crops. Additionally, agricultural lighting allows for continuous, year-round cultivation by supplementing or replacing natural light, thereby enabling precision farming methods regardless of external weather or seasonal changes.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Agricultural Lighting Market

One of the primary forces driving the agricultural lighting market is the growing demand for higher crop yields. Crop yield, which measures the amount of produce harvested per unit area within a certain timeframe, is increasing due to the widespread implementation of controlled environment agriculture (CEA). In such setups, artificial lighting facilitates optimal plant growth, extends growing seasons, and delivers more consistent and higher outputs regardless of climatic conditions.

The pressing need to produce more food from limited arable land is pushing farmers and growers to adopt advanced lighting solutions that boost photosynthesis efficiency and support year-round high-yield crop cultivation. For example, data from the United States Department of Agriculture in January 2024 revealed that US corn production for grain in 2023 reached a record 15.3 billion bushels—up 12% from 2022—with an average yield climbing to 177.3 bushels per acre, compared to 173.4 bushels per acre the previous year. These statistics highlight how increasing crop yields are a vital driver for the agricultural lighting market’s expansion.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global agricultural lighting market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market research covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional developments and opportunities globally.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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