Willcox International Holdings Engages Local Businesses to Advance Rare Earth Extraction

Willcox International Holdings Inc. Willcox Rare Earth Elements

Focused on concentrating rare earth ore from ~500 ppm to 7% to 12% iconic clay-based rare earth concentrated ore (light and heavy rare earth elements)

Willcox International Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WINH)

HAZARD, KY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willcox International Holdings Inc. , (“WINH” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: WINH), a developer of resources containing high-value rare earth elements, critical minerals, and other infrastructure-related materials for the defense and industrial markets, today announced, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming County Coal LLC, advancement of its rare earth ore deposit in Oceana, West Virginia with the engagement of local contractor to extract and deliver feedstock to its stockpile and processing site to be further concentrated into a heavy and light Mixed Rare Earth Concentrate (or “MREC”) that is estimated to contain greater than 7% concentration of total rare earth elements, which that will be further separated and purified by third parties to a 99.5% or greater refined purity.Tarlis Thompson, CEO of the Company’s mining operations stated, “We have spent over two years developing this site and process to work with our refining partner to further separate, concentrate, and purify this ore-based material into high value elements for the defense and commercial industry. We are excited to work with our local West Virginia contractors to expedite the movement of material to be concentrated to higher percentages of rare earth containing material, which will then be economically refined in the United States. Our longer-term goal is to potentially further develop a local West Virginia location to construct a refinery alongside our refining partner, which will help to further drive economic value and expansion opportunities in the state, while lowering cost structure and opening up other regional sites that be used as feedstock.”“These materials - originating from clay-rich zones associated with metallurgical coal and historically processed through heavy media separation - have been stored in surface landfills on the Wyoming County Coal property. Our efforts today are about expanding to full commercial opportunities for the needs of the defense and commercial industry and working with our partners to monetize such material economically while meeting the needs of our country.”Rare Earth and Metallurgical Coal Strategic Resource OptionalityIn addition to its rare earth ore bodies, the Wyoming County Coal property also contains mid- and low-vol metallurgical coal resources, which the company is looking for local talent to contract the mining operations as market conditions may improve. The metallurgical coal market has experienced a significant downturn recently, which the company views as a potentially unique entry point given this market pullback. This downturn is in large part a result of China significantly reducing demand for steel-making resources due to the country’s ongoing real estate downturn and challenges, at the same point the demand out of the United States for steel is viewed as increasing which could drive price stabilization.Expanded Mineral PotentialThe Company is in the process of analytical testing for additional high-value elements such as germanium (Ge), gallium (Ga), and other defense and technology-critical materials. A program is being developed to further evaluate the presence of these elements, which are commonly associated with similar clay-based deposits in the Appalachian and Illinois basins.Supporting U.S. Supply Chain ResilienceRare earth elements and critical minerals are essential to modern defense systems and advanced technologies. Materials such as neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), and terbium (Tb) are key inputs for high-performance permanent magnets used in precision-guided systems, aerospace platforms, and advanced electronics.Other critical minerals - including lithium, cobalt, gallium, and germanium - play vital roles in energy storage, semiconductors, and optical systems.As global supply chains remain highly concentrated and demand continues to increase, the development of domestic and allied sources of these materials has become a strategic priority. Projects such as Wyoming County Coal demonstrate how unconventional resources can be leveraged to strengthen supply chain resilience while reducing reliance on foreign-controlled processing capacity.About Wilcox International Holdings Inc. (OTC:WINH)Wilcox International Holdings Inc. is focused on the development of resources containing high value rare earths, critical minerals and other metal products for the global defense and infrastructure market. The Company is engaged in the extraction and processing of raw materials that feed the defense and infrastructure marketplace with a focus on critical minerals and steelmaking materials. The Company has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin as well as iron ore and vanadium assets in Jamaica. The Company is focused on partnering with best-in-class partners to enable a low-cost model centered on growth that provides significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of critical mineral related assets in the future. For more information visit www.willcoxintl.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Infrastructure Holding Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.Company Contact:investor@willcoxintl.com

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