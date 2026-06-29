Gillet Bellariva by Francesco Riva and Gillet Automobiles Wins Bronze A' Design Award

Gillet Bellariva

Multipurpose Supercar Merging Classic Automotive Beauty With Nautical Elegance Earns International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Gillet Bellariva, a multipurpose supercar created by Francesco Riva and Gillet Automobiles , as a Bronze winner in the Vehicle , Mobility and Transportation Design category. This recognition places the work among designs acknowledged through a rigorous, blind peer-reviewed evaluation process. The A' Design Award is one of the world's prestigious design competitions , and it is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade within the field of vehicle design. The selection of Gillet Bellariva highlights its thoughtful development and the careful blending of aesthetics and function. The award affirms the considerable design merit embodied in this distinctive supercar.The recognition of Gillet Bellariva holds relevance for the broader vehicle industry and for those who appreciate the convergence of automotive heritage and craftsmanship. The design responds to a continuing interest in vehicles that honor classic forms while introducing fresh stylistic concepts. By combining the proportions of a sportscar with the spirit of luxury speedboats and yachts, the work demonstrates how cross-disciplinary inspiration can advance contemporary vehicle design. The use of hand-built carbon fiber construction reflects industry practices oriented toward lightweight engineering. For enthusiasts and stakeholders alike, the design offers a compelling example of how artisanal detail and innovation may coexist.Gillet Bellariva introduces a new exterior design architecture for front-engined cars, reinterpreting the golden age of automotive design from the 1950s and 1960s. The interior features a complete rear wood deck with a strong nautical appeal, evoking the deck of a yacht, complete with lighting on the wooden surface. This compartment offers approximately 400 liters of cargo space and incorporates a hidden 30-liter safe, while a double counter rests beneath a sliding panel on the mahogany dashboard. The headlights flow from the outside to the inside of the car while remaining below the hood line, and their wooden base adds an original stylistic touch. The tail is designed to create the impression of a vessel entering and merging with the car.This recognition may serve as a foundation for future explorations by Francesco Riva and Gillet Automobiles within the field of exotic supercars. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledgment provides encouragement for continued refinement of the design language that blends automotive form with nautical inspiration. As the design concept matures, it may inform further projects that emphasize craftsmanship, lightweight construction and distinctive aesthetics. The honor stands as motivation for the team to sustain its pursuit of considered, innovative work.Team MembersGillet Bellariva was conceived and designed by Francesco Riva, whose decade-long research and vision shaped the design concept, in collaboration with Tony Gillet, founder of Gillet Automobiles, who enabled the realization of the project. The development also benefited from the contributions of Patrick Bataille, Maxime Barthelemy and Vincent Barbereau, who supported the engineering and construction of the vehicle.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its features and the team behind it at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Francesco Riva and Gillet AutomobilesFrancesco Riva studied law and worked as a lawyer for several years before a dramatic event changed the course of his life. Following this period, Mr. Riva returned to cultivating his passion for cars and automotive design, eventually meeting Mr. Tony Gillet and deciding to create with him a car conceived to bring something innovative to the panorama of exotic supercars. The resulting design symbolizes freedom and audacity. Francesco Riva and Gillet Automobiles are based in Switzerland.About Gillet AutomobilesGillet Automobiles was founded in 1992 by former hillclimb racing driver ing. Tony Gillet. The company focuses on the hand-built construction of lightweight sportscars. Its first in-house produced model was the Vertigo, which established a Guinness world record in acceleration in the early 1990s and was later featured among the selectable cars in some versions of the Gran Turismo game for Sony PlayStation. From 2010, a series of collaborations with Zagato allowed the production of cars such as the one-off 2010 Alfa Romeo TZ3 Corsa, the 2015 Zagato Maserati Mostro Coupe and the 2022 Mostro Barchetta limited series.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovative use of materials, aesthetic appeal, functionality and performance, safety measures, environmental impact, user comfort, technological integration, manufacturing feasibility, ergonomic design and futuristic vision. Designs recognized with this title reflect the experience and resourcefulness of their creators and combine strong technical characteristics with thoughtful use of creative skill. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges work that is professionally executed and holds potential to influence industry standards positively. Recipient designs are noted for their attention to detail and their capacity to contribute meaningful quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including vehicle designers, design agencies, companies, brands and manufacturers operating within the vehicle, mobility and transportation industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, vehicle industry experts, journalists and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://vehicleaward.com

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