DueTrace Launches the World's First 'Mutual Consent' Debt Tracker to End Awkward IOUs

DueTrace DueTrace App Main Screen

DueTrace introduces a secure, ad-free platform to document personal IOUs and shared expenses, featuring bank-grade encryption and Excel exports.

We built DueTrace to eliminate the awkwardness of IOUs. By enforcing mutual consent, we ensure absolute transparency—protecting both your money and your relationships.” — Ahmad Al Daher, Lead Developer at DueTrace

NICOSIA, NICOSIA, CYPRUS, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- N.T.S I.T SOLUTIONS LTD is proud to announce the official launch of DueTrace, a revolutionary personal finance application explicitly built to separate financial obligations from social chats. Available 100% free and ad-free on iOS, Android, and Web, DueTrace is the world's first digital ledger to implement a strict "Mutual Consent" architecture, ending the awkwardness and disputes of personal IOUs.For years, people have relied on social messaging apps, voice notes, or unilateral accounting tools to track shared expenses and debts. This fragmented approach inevitably leads to lost records when users change their phones, clear their chats, or simply forget old messages. Furthermore, traditional accounting tools keep the other party in the dark, opening the door to disputes over unverified past amounts.DueTrace solves this by moving financial tracking into a dedicated, neutral environment. It eliminates anxiety through its proprietary Mutual Consent framework: no transaction is permanently recorded or affects the official balance unless explicitly approved by the receiving party in real-time."Financial clarity between friends shouldn't be lost in a sea of social media messages or deleted chats," said Ahmad Al Daher, Lead Developer at DueTrace. "We built DueTrace to eliminate the awkwardness of IOUs. By enforcing real-time mutual consent, we ensure absolute transparency—protecting both your money and your relationships."Key Features that Set DueTrace Apart:Exclusive Mutual Consent: The other party is instantly notified of any requested entry and has the power to accept or reject it. Unapproved transactions never affect the final statement, allowing for immediate dispute resolution.Absolute Financial Privacy: Push notifications are designed with strict privacy in mind, alerting users to an update without displaying the actual amount or transaction type on the lock screen.Data Permanence & Flexibility: Users can safely update their email addresses, phone numbers, or switch devices without ever losing their accounts, historical data, or recorded balances.Comprehensive Financial Pyramids: Users can instantly view their global net balance across all peers in specific currencies, or drill down into a detailed financial status with a specific individual.Unlimited Multi-Currency Ledgers: Create an unlimited number of independent ledgers with the same person (e.g., travel, work, personal) supporting all global currencies.Strict Identity Verification: Accounts are securely verified via active phone numbers and emails, generating a unique DueTrace ID for safe peer-to-peer connections.Complete Offline Independence: Users can review ledgers and record new transactions without an internet connection. The app automatically syncs securely via bank-grade encrypted PostgreSQL databases once the connection is restored.Currently available in three major languages with plans for rapid expansion, DueTrace is redefining personal financial documentation.DueTrace is now available for download globally on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and accessible via web browsers at app.duetrace.com.For more information, visit duetrace.com.

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