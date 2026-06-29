New Music Alert The Nile from Multi Talented Artist Dalinda

Dalinda The Nile from Multi Talented Artist Dalinda

Track Title: The Nile Genre: Indie / World / Alternative Launch Date: 29th May 2026 ISRC Code: GBKF52600008

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born to Bosnian parents, raised in Libya, and based in the UK, Dalinda’s multicultural heritage is the beating heart of her musical identity.Her breakout debut album, Turquoise (ARC Music), was produced by the legendary late Hossam Ramzy (Shakira, Peter Gabriel, Page & Plant) and immediately captured a dedicated global audience, featuring on major radio stations and world music charts. She followed this with massive crossover success in the Middle East alongside Hamid AlShairi; their collaboration, "Leish", dominated the Arabic Top Ten Charts for 17 consecutive weeks, won the ‘Best Song’ and became the region's most downloaded ringtone.Crossing genres, Dalinda has secured several sync placements, including MTV’s The Sarah Silverman Show and delivered electronic / tribal collaborations with Phil Thornton and Simon Williams (Mandragora / Earthdance). Her collaborative spirit continued with the simultaneous release of her independent crossover album, Waternixie, and the traditional Songs from Libya (ARC / Hossam Ramzy). Produced by Pete Murray, Waternixie showcased her songs performed in English, Arabic, and Serbian.Now, Dalinda returns with a new single, "The Nile" (releasing May 29th). Marking a striking stylistic departure into melancholic indie, the track is a deeply personal exploration of love and loss. Produced alongside Pete Murray using authentic live instrumentation and zero samples, the track's emotional core transcends language; upon hearing it, Dalinda’s non-English-speaking mother, whose portrait graces the single's cover art and who inspired the track, was moved to tears. Anchored by a sweeping, world-infused bridge, "The Nile" perfectly merges Dalinda's musical legacy with contemporary indie-pop textures.Contact Dalinda at dalinda@dalindaworld.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Dalinda - The Nile

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