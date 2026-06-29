Aerospace Foam Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft

Aerospace Foam Market Growing Demand

The polyurethane foam segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the global market revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aerospace foam market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft and ongoing advancements in the aviation industry. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.11% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, investment opportunities, competitive landscape, emerging trends, and future growth prospects across key market segments.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesThe growing emphasis on reducing aircraft weight to improve fuel efficiency is a major factor fueling the demand for aerospace foams. In addition, continuous technological developments in the aviation sector are supporting market expansion.However, stringent regulations governing the use of various foam materials pose challenges to market growth. Despite these constraints, increasing government investments in strengthening air force capabilities across both developed and developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market participants throughout the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1976 Market Segmentation:-By Type:- Among foam types, the polyurethane foam segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the global market revenue. Meanwhile, the others segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.By Application:- Based on application, the general aviation segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly 90% of the total revenue and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2030. The military segment, however, is forecast to grow at the fastest pace, with a CAGR of 6.94% from 2021 to 2030.By Region:- North America held the largest share of the global aerospace foam market in 2020, contributing nearly one-third of the overall revenue. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 6.98% through 2030, driven by expanding aviation infrastructure and increasing aircraft demand.Leading Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global aerospace foam market include:- Huntsman Corporation- Armacell- Boyd Corporation- Evonik Industries- BASF SE- SABIC- Zotefoams Plc.- General Plastics Manufacturing Company- Rogers Corporation- ERG MaterialsThese industry leaders are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion to strengthen their market presence and capitalize on the growing demand for advanced aerospace foam solutions.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-foam-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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