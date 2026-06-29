Living Gallery by M O G Interior Design Co., Ltd. Wins Bronze A' Design Award

Living Gallery

Residential Project Blending Gallery Curation With Domestic Comfort Recognized in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Living Gallery by MOG Interior Design Co., Ltd. as a Bronze recipient in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected and well-recognized juried design competitions , evaluating entries through a blind peer-review process across established criteria. This recognition acknowledges Living Gallery as an outstanding example of considered residential design within the interior field. The selection places the work among a distinguished group of projects reviewed by an expert international jury panel. For MOG Interior Design Co., Ltd., the honor reflects a measured approach to balancing professional display requirements with everyday living comfort.The Bronze A' Design Award for Living Gallery holds relevance for the broader interior industry as it addresses a growing demand for residences that accommodate personal collections without sacrificing warmth. As more homeowners seek environments that serve dual purposes of display and daily living, the project demonstrates practical strategies that designers and clients can reference. By integrating gallery-grade lighting and modular systems into a private home, the design responds to current trends favoring adaptability and personalization. The work aligns with industry practices that prioritize functional layout, material honesty, and user wellbeing. These qualities offer tangible benefits to occupants, practitioners, and the wider design community.Living Gallery transforms a previously dark three-bedroom unit into an illuminated loop space containing two rooms and a walk-in closet. A circular circulation path replaces dead-end corridors, introducing natural light and improving openness throughout the residence. Modular shelving and embedded tracks allow the client to curate the space like a gallery director, adapting to artworks of varying sizes. Low-saturation warm greys paired with 3000K high CRI lighting, rated above 90, ensure the collection is displayed optimally while avoiding a sterile showroom atmosphere. A large central island combining warm walnut wood with warm grey marble integrates appliances and storage, balancing premium character with genuine comfort.This recognition is expected to inform future projects undertaken by MOG Interior Design Co., Ltd., reinforcing the studio's exploration of layered materiality and flexible spatial systems. The Bronze A' Design Award may encourage continued investigation into how hospitality-grade specifications can elevate private residential standards. It serves as motivation for the team to refine its methodology while maintaining attention to the rhythms of daily life. The achievement also supports the studio's pursuit of designs that remain considered and enduring over time.Project MembersLiving Gallery was created by MOG Interior Design Co., Ltd., with Shih Wei Liu serving as Lead Designer, guiding the overall spatial concept and execution, and Chih Huang Wei contributing as Designer, supporting the detailed development of the project.Interested parties may learn more about Living Gallery, view its features, and discover its designers at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. The page provides additional images and details regarding the project and the team behind it. Inquiries to the studio are welcome for further information.About MOG Interior Design Co., Ltd.Shih Wei Liu, also known as Jason Liu, is the founder of MOG Interior Design Co., Ltd. With fifteen years of professional experience in the hospitality and commercial sectors, he specializes in integrating systematic management into private residential design. His practice is built on the philosophy of Cool Warmth, which balances rational objectivity with deep empathy for the user. He establishes precise spatial logic for residents and elevates their daily living standards through hospitality-grade specifications, translating complex project requirements into functional and considered living environments. MOG Interior Design Co., Ltd. is based in Taiwan (China).About MOG Interior Design StudioMOG Interior Design defines design not as a superficial assembly of forms, but as a calculated response to a profound understanding of space. Founded in Taipei, the studio takes its name from three guiding principles, Modern, Orchestrated, and Gracious, which together define its approach to every project. At the core of the practice lies the Cool Warmth philosophy, a framework holding analytical detachment in productive tension with genuine understanding of how people live. Drawing on fifteen years of experience across hospitality, commercial, and high-end residential sectors, the studio coordinates structure, light, materiality, and human movement within real constraints of budget, timeline, and function. Its services include residential design, commercial interior design, hospitality design, and FF&E.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality through thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme, lighting proficiency, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, ergonomic consideration, attention to detail, and adaptability. Recognition reflects professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively. The designation is a notable achievement awarded to works distinguished by ingenuity and technical skill. Bronze A' Design Award recipient designs are valued for their attention to detail and their capacity to improve quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry, welcoming visionaries, agencies, companies, furniture manufacturers, and brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics, based on pre-established evaluation criteria. Organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries since 2008, now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://goldeninteriorsawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.