Cutback Launches Selects, an AI Pre-Editing Tool for Professional Video Production Teams

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Company reports up to 60% reduction in editing preparation time for long-form video production workflows.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cutback, a video editing software company and developer of the Premiere Assistant plugin, announced today the launch of Selects , an artificial intelligence tool designed to automate pre-editing tasks in professional video production. The tool is built to handle multicam footage syncing, transcription, content organization, and rough cut assembly prior to a project being opened in standard editing software.Selects performs transcription at word-level accuracy, speaker identification from a single audio file, and detection of topics and visual scenes across a video project. The software identifies repeated takes of the same content and selects among them, then produces an organized rough cut for use in Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro, or DaVinci Resolve.According to Cutback, internal testing and customer feedback indicate a reduction in editing preparation time of up to 60% per project when Selects is incorporated into a production workflow. The company stated that the majority of the time reduction occurs during the pre-editing stage of production, prior to creative editing decisions being made.The product is designed for use by editors and production teams working on podcasts, interview programs, documentary projects, and other video formats that involve large volumes of raw footage relative to finished running time.As part of its public release, Cutback made Selects available to professional editors working on television and online video productions, including Beast Games and content produced by George Janko, for evaluation purposes. Cutback stated that editors involved in the evaluation reported the software's speaker recognition and footage organization functioned consistently with professional production requirements.Selects integrates with Cutback's existing Premiere Assistant product, an artificial intelligence plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro that performs in-editor functions including caption generation and filler word removal.Selects is offered on a subscription basis, with introductory pricing starting at $16 per month when billed annually. A seven-day trial period is available to new users.Cutback was founded to develop artificial intelligence tools for professional video editing workflows. The company's products are used in podcast, documentary, and online video production.

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