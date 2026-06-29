THE FLY WHO FLEW TO THE NORTH POLE A New Children’s Book by Lauren Sánchez Bezos

FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Times bestselling author, pilot, and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez Bezos announces her third children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to the North Pole, releasing in November, just in time for the holiday season. More than a holiday story, it’s a heartwarming adventure that celebrates learning differently, inspired by the author’s own journey.In this unforgettable Arctic adventure, readers follow Flynn and her best friend, Rio the reindeer, as they travel toward the fabled North Pole. The stakes are high for the holidays: Rio has just been chosen for Santa’s navigator training, a lifelong dream. But Rio is filled with worry, because the numbers and directions keep jumbling on the page, and his big test is tomorrow. Flynn, knowing the exact same feeling, steps in to do what best friends do best - help! And when a Christmas Eve emergency leaves Santa’s whole team grounded, Flynn and Rio’s different way of seeing turns out to be exactly what saves the night.Brought to life by the breathtaking illustrations of Raleigh Stewart, young readers will discover the power of thinking differently, trusting their own path, and embracing their uniqueness. The Fly Who Flew to the North Pole will be released on November 10, 2026, by The Collective Book Studio, an independent press based in Oakland, CA, and is distributed by Simon & Schuster. The book will be available for purchase at Books-a-Million, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, and wherever books are sold.About the AuthorLong before Emmy Award-winning journalist, pilot, and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez Bezos was a New York Times bestselling children’s book author, she was a little girl with big dreams. Growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she looked to her father, a former flight instructor, and dreamed of one day becoming a pilot. Watching him ignited Lauren’s passion for aviation. After a long career in journalism, Lauren finally got her pilot’s license in her 40s, proving you are never too old to chase your dreams. Years later, Lauren can see her own kids looking to the sky with wonder. That experience as a mom, coupled with her love of storytelling and adventure, motivated Lauren to write the Fly Who Flew series. Lauren hopes this new adventure will inspire kids to follow their dreams and see that learning differences can be a superpower.About The Collective Book StudioWith a focus on innovative content and striking design, The Collective Book Studio offers a unique approach to the publishing process, providing clients with expertise and collaborative support from concept to creation. The Collective Book Studio books are distributed by Simon & Schuster, a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages. For more information, visit www.TheCollectiveBook.Studio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.