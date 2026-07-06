Miami GEO Pro - SEO

Miami GEO Pro partners with Jordanne Sculler, LMHC to upgrade her expanding mental health practice for AI search and Generative Engine Optimization.

The way individuals seek mental health support is fundamentally changing with the integration of AI.” — Frank Moreno

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami GEO Pro, a specialized search optimization agency, has announced a strategic partnership with Jordanne Sculler, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor who leads a growing clinical practice serving patients in Florida and New York. The collaboration focuses on upgrading the digital infrastructure of Jordannescullerlmhc.com to align with the rapidly evolving standards of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Artificial Intelligence search models.As major search engines transition toward AI-generated overviews and large language models, traditional search engine optimization strategies are frequently becoming obsolete, particularly for service-based businesses. This shift is especially critical in the mental health sector, which falls under strict "Your Money or Your Life" (YMYL) algorithms. These algorithms generally require verifiable expertise, authority, and stringent trust signals to rank content effectively.To address this industry shift, Miami GEO Pro is restructuring Jordanne Sculler's digital presence to prioritize AI-ready data formatting. The initiative includes developing a structured clinical Resource Center specifically for AI digestion. Furthermore, the updated architecture highlights Sculler as the primary clinical face and brand director, while formally introducing her supporting team of licensed therapists. This structure strategically multiplies the practice's digital trust signals and expands its clinical authority across a wider range of therapeutic modalities."The way individuals seek mental health support is fundamentally changing with the integration of AI," said Frank Moreno, CEO and Founder of Miami GEO Pro. "With over 23 years of experience in sales and marketing, I have navigated numerous digital shifts, but the move to generative search requires a completely new architectural approach. Our work ensures Jordanne Sculler's clinical leadership, alongside her specialized supporting staff, is structured exactly how AI models prefer to read and cite authoritative medical data."The partnership highlights a growing trend among specialized healthcare providers who are adapting their digital footprints to ensure their services remain visible in a generative search landscape. By focusing on highly structured, expertly reviewed answers to complex psychological queries, the updated website aims to connect patients with authoritative mental health resources more efficiently. Located in Miami , Florida, Miami GEO Pro is a forward-thinking digital agency specializing in Generative Engine Optimization and advanced search strategies for service-based businesses. The agency focuses on restructuring digital assets to thrive in an AI-driven search environment.Jordanne Sculler is an NYU graduate, founder, and Licensed Mental Health Counselor practicing in New York and Florida. As the clinical director of her practice, she leads a specialized team of supporting therapists. The practice focuses on relationship therapy, helping individuals and couples navigate complex dynamics, improve communication, and build resilience through evidence-based clinical approaches.

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