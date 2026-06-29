Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court - Town Hall Meeting - July 9 2026 - 6 PM ET

The Meade County Fiscal Court invites all residents to attend the next Town Hall Meeting as part of its ongoing commitment to open government, transparency, and community engagement.

County officials continue to visit communities throughout Meade County to provide updates on county projects, discuss important issues, answer questions, and hear directly from citizens. These meetings offer residents an opportunity to learn more about county government while sharing ideas, concerns, and suggestions that help guide future decisions.

Town Hall Meeting Details

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location:

Ekron City Hall / Fire Department

204 Larry Berry Drive

Ekron, KY 40117

Residents are encouraged to attend, participate in the discussion, and engage with county leadership. Public input is an important part of the decision-making process, and these meetings provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue between county officials and the community.

Meade County Fiscal Court appreciates the continued involvement of its citizens and looks forward to meeting with residents in Ekron on July 9.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Fiscal Court.

Judge/Executive Troy Kok

Meade County Fiscal Court