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Route W in Butler County Reduced for Pavement Repairs and Asphalt Overlay

SIKESTON— Route W in Butler County will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as construction crews perform pavement repairs and overlay the asphalt. 

This section of roadway is located from Route O to Route 60 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.  

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 13 through Monday, Aug.31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.  

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. 

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast. 

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Route W in Butler County Reduced for Pavement Repairs and Asphalt Overlay

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