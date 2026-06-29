Route W in Butler County Reduced for Pavement Repairs and Asphalt Overlay
SIKESTON— Route W in Butler County will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction as construction crews perform pavement repairs and overlay the asphalt.
This section of roadway is located from Route O to Route 60 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 13 through Monday, Aug.31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
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