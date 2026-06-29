TRAFFIC ALERT: Off Ramp CLOSED on NB I-49 at WB I-44 (Exit 39C) in Joplin June 29
Where: Northbound I-49-to-westbound I-44 (Exit 39C) off ramp in Joplin
When: 10 p.m., Monday, June 29 to 2 a.m., Tuesday, June 30
What: Contractor crews repairing guardrail
Traffic Impacts:
- Northbound I-49-to-westbound I-44 off ramp CLOSED
- Traffic control signs will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- No signed detour
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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