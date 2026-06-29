Opening of Route 248 Bridge Over Flat Creek DELAYED Until Early August

Barry County – Drivers should continue to use the signed detour and find alternate routes around the Missouri Route 248 bridge over Flat Creek southeast of Jenkins due to a delay in the opening of the bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews are replacing the old single-lane truss bridge with a new two-lane structure that is 70 feet longer, eight (8) feet wider and seven (7) feet higher. The plan was to have the new bridge open to traffic by July 6, but weather and construction issues mean the bridge is now expected to reopen in early August.

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could further alter the work schedule.

The signed detour directs drivers along Route 248, Missouri Route 76 and Missouri Route 39.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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