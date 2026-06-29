Green Building Materials Market to Reach $511.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Sustainable Construction Trends

Green Building Materials Market Rising Demand

The market is witnessing strong momentum due to the increasing preference for sustainable building materials over conventional alternatives.

DE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing adoption of eco-friendly construction materials and the rapid expansion of the global construction industry are fueling the demand for green building materials worldwide.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled " Green Building Materials Market by Product Type (Exterior Products, Interior Products, Building Systems, Solar Products, and Others) and Application (Residential Buildings and Non-Residential Buildings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global green building materials market was valued at $237.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $511.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.Key Growth Drivers:The market is witnessing strong momentum due to the increasing preference for sustainable building materials over conventional alternatives. Green building materials offer several advantages, including improved energy efficiency, lower maintenance requirements, enhanced durability, and long-term cost savings. In addition, the continued growth of residential and commercial construction projects across the globe is creating substantial demand for environmentally responsible construction solutions.However, the relatively high manufacturing costs associated with green materials continue to pose a challenge for market growth. On the positive side, favorable government regulations, green building certifications, and sustainability initiatives in developed economies are expected to create significant growth opportunities over the coming years.Exterior Products Continue to Lead the Market:- By product type, the exterior products segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, contributing more than one-third of the global revenue. The segment is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, supported by increasing renovation, repair, and maintenance activities, particularly across North America and Europe.- Meanwhile, the solar products segment is projected to record the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.5% through 2030. Rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, coupled with supportive environmental regulations and renewable energy initiatives, is accelerating the adoption of solar building products.Residential Construction Remains the Largest Application:- Based on application, the residential buildings segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global revenue. Population growth, rapid urbanization, and stricter building regulations promoting sustainable housing continue to drive this segment.- On the other hand, the non-residential buildings segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Increased industrial development and a growing emphasis on energy-efficient commercial and institutional buildings are supporting market expansion.Europe Maintains Market Leadership:- Europe emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, followed by North America, together accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue. Strong demand from the hospitality and commercial sectors, combined with a focus on reducing operational costs and improving building efficiency, continues to strengthen the European market.- Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.1% through 2030. Expanding urban infrastructure, rising population, and government initiatives promoting environmentally sustainable construction are driving regional demand.Leading Companies:-Key players operating in the global green building materials market include:- Alumasc Group Plc (UK)- Amvik Systems (Canada)- BASF SE (Germany)- Bauder Limited (UK)- Binderholz GmbH (Germany)- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)- Forbo International SA (Switzerland)- Interface Inc. (U.S.)- Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland)- Owens Corning (U.S.)Market Outlook:With sustainability becoming a central focus across the construction industry, the adoption of green building materials is expected to accelerate significantly over the next decade. Government support, technological advancements, and growing awareness of environmental conservation are likely to position green construction materials as a cornerstone of future building practices worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.