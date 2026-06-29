County Offices Closed July 3 in Observance of Independence Day

Alexander County Offices will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The landfill and convenience sites will operate on a regular schedule Friday, July 3, but will be closed on Saturday, July 4. County parks will operate on a regular schedule.

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