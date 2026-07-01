Klipboard Launches ERP Go – a new AI-driven Platform for Small and Medium Businesses That Buy, Stock and Sell Products

Easy-to-deploy cloud software platform with embedded AI helps growing stock-driven businesses move beyond spreadsheets and disconnected systems.

ERP Go has been developed to help businesses maintain control and consistency while continuing to grow, without adding unnecessary system complexity.” — James Mitchell, CEO Europe at Klipboard

HUNGERFORD, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klipboard , a leading provider of sector-specific business management solutions, has announced the launch of its all-new AI-driven, cloud-based stock and order platform, ERP Go , developed to support small and medium-sized businesses that buy, stock and sell products.Suitable for distribution businesses of different sizes, from individual operators and single-site businesses through to multi-branch organisations, ERP Go supports growing businesses as their day-to-day operations become more demanding.Across many stock-driven businesses, growth and changing operational demands often expose the limits of spreadsheets, manual processes or ageing systems. Information becomes harder to track, processes become harder to manage, and maintaining accuracy requires increasing effort from staff. Many of these organisations operate with lean teams where the owner or founder manages purchasing, sales and fulfilment directly.Klipboard’s latest platform has been designed to address these practical challenges, bringing stock, pricing, purchasing and quoting workflows into one connected cloud environment.Built Around Everyday Operational NeedsERP Go focuses on the activities businesses manage every day – managing stock availability, coordinating purchasing, sales, fulfilment and invoicing, and keeping orders moving efficiently.By connecting these workflows within a single system, businesses can reduce duplication, improve clarity and minimize the operational friction that arises when information is spread across multiple tools.ERP Go also integrates with widely used accounting platforms such as Xero, QuickBooks, Sage and Exact, allowing businesses to retain their existing finance systems while improving operational control.Capabilities include:• Structured stock and inventory management.• Integrated sales, quoting and order workflows.• Purchasing and goods receipt management.• Integration with leading accounting platforms.• Embedded Klipboard AI capabilities.• Flexible user permissions and operational controls.• Secure cloud-based access.James Mitchell, CEO Europe at Klipboard, commented:“Many businesses reach a stage where systems that once worked well begin to create inefficiencies. Small gaps in visibility, manual workarounds and disconnected processes can quietly slow operations and introduce risk. ERP Go has been developed to help businesses maintain control and consistency while continuing to grow, without adding unnecessary system complexity.”Developed from scratch as a native cloud-based solution, ERP Go enables secure, flexible access across locations and teams. Pre-configured workflows and the integration to existing accounting systems mean that businesses can be up and running in days rather than months.Klipboard AI is embedded directly into ERP Go, helping users find answers faster and take action immediately. They can ask questions in plain language and get instant answers - whether it’s checking stock, reviewing orders, or creating new sales. The AI can create a new customer order, for example, locating and adding products from stock and then set reminders or take other actions to speed up your team’s daily tasks.A Practical Platform for Growing OperationsERP Go forms part of Klipboard’s broader portfolio of solutions designed to support stock-driven businesses in moving away from fragmented systems and manual processes.By providing a connected, easy-to-manage platform for stock, purchasing and order workflows, ERP Go helps businesses improve visibility, reduce operational friction and build a stronger foundation for growth.Businesses reviewing how they manage stock, purchasing and operational workflows can learn more here.About KlipboardKlipboard is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, serving more than 55,000 businesses across wholesale distribution, automotive, equipment rental, field service, manufacturing, retail and specialist trade sectors worldwide. Its connected business management platforms help customers source, stock, sell, rent, service and deliver more efficiently through industry-focused workflows, embedded AI and powerful operational intelligence. Klipboard serves customers in 70+ countries and employs over 1,600 people across the UK, Europe, North America, Africa, the Nordics and Australia.

Welcome to ERP Go: Run Your Stock and Order Business in One Place

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