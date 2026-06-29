Business Author Shelley Poovey Hits Amazon Bestseller with Neuroscience-Backed Guide to Sustainable Success

The Energy Intelligent Business reaches bestseller status on Amazon as demand grows for performance models that go beyond traditional productivity frameworks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy Intelligent Business , authored by Shelley Poovey and published by Game Changer Publishing, has become a bestseller on Amazon.com following its global launch. The title entered the rankings in multiple business and personal development categories, marking a notable debut for a book that takes a science-grounded approach to rethinking how professionals sustain performance over time.The book addresses a tension many high-achieving professionals quietly experience: the sense that conventional measures of business success have come at the cost of clarity, energy, and purpose. Drawing on neuroscience, psychology, and embodied cognition, Poovey offers a framework for understanding how intuition, belief systems, and unconscious patterns shape decision-making and performance at the individual and organizational levels.Central to the book is the argument that intuition is not simply an innate or mystical trait but a trainable capacity. Poovey draws on case studies and personal accounts to show how leaders and entrepreneurs can develop this capacity to navigate uncertainty and complexity more effectively. The work also examines how limiting beliefs become embedded in workplace culture and individual behavior, contributing to chronic stress, diminished creativity, and impaired judgment."There is growing recognition that the old model of success, built on relentless output and external achievement, is no longer adequate for the complexity professionals face today," said Poovey. "This book offers a different lens: one that treats the business itself as a living system, shaped by the inner life of the people who lead it."The Energy Intelligent Business is designed for entrepreneurs, executives, and purpose-driven professionals seeking a model of success that integrates performance with vitality and meaning. It synthesizes disciplines rarely addressed together in business literature, bridging the measurable outputs of neuroscience with the lived experience of leading organizations through change.Shelley Poovey is a coach, trainer, and founder of multiple professional development platforms, including Attune Coach Academy, Attune Performance, and BodyAttune. Her work focuses on the intersection of embodied awareness, leadership development, and organizational health. The Amazon bestseller designation reflects early reader response to a title that arrives as interest in sustainable, human-centered business models continues to grow across industries.For additional information about the author and her work, please visit:

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