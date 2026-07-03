Society for Vascular Surgery Marks 80 Years of Advancing Vascular Care

Founded on July 3, 1946, SVS celebrates its legacy of supporting vascular surgeons, strengthening the specialty and improving vascular health

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) marks its 80th anniversary today, celebrating eight decades of progress in vascular surgery, supporting vascular surgeons and improving care for patients with vascular disease.Founded on July 3, 1946, by 31 general surgeons with a shared interest in vascular surgery, SVS has grown into an international medical society representing more than 6,300 vascular surgeons, trainees and professionals. Their commitment to improving the treatment of vascular disease has helped shape vascular surgery into the distinct, innovative specialty it is today.“Vascular surgeons have advanced care through innovation, collaboration, research and a deep commitment to patients. SVS is proud to support that work and to help lead the future of vascular surgery,” said Linda Harris, MD, SVS President and Program Director of Vascular Surgery at the University at Buffalo. “This milestone is a celebration of our members, past, present and future, whose dedication and leadership are the foundation of our work.”Since its founding, vascular surgery has transformed dramatically. From open surgical techniques to endovascular procedures, medical management and lifestyle interventions, vascular surgeons continue to provide patients with the full range of surgical and nonsurgical treatment options for conditions affecting the arteries and veins. This includes peripheral artery disease, carotid artery disease, abdominal aortic aneurysms, vascular access for dialysis, vascular trauma, deep vein thrombosis and so many others.Today, SVS supports the specialty through robust education programs, advocacy efforts, the Journal of Vascular Surgery portfolio, clinical practice guidelines, quality initiatives, research grants and Highway to Health , its public awareness campaign.“As we look to the future, the need for vascular care is expected to grow with an aging population, longer life expectancies and the rising burden of vascular disease,” said Dr. Harris. “With national workforce projections pointing to a significant shortage of vascular surgeons in the years ahead , SVS’ work to strengthen the pipeline, support research and ensure access to high-quality vascular care for all patients remains central to our mission.”About the Society for Vascular SurgeryThe Society for Vascular Surgery(SVS) seeks to advance excellence and innovation in vascular health through education, advocacy, research, and public awareness. The organization was founded in 1946 and currently has a membership of approximately 6,300. SVS membership is recognized in the vascular community as a mark of professional achievement. For more information, visit Vascular.org

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