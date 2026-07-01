rankingCoach Partners with VentraIP to Expand in Australia

New partnership brings rankingCoach's AI marketing platform to Australian small businesses through VentraIP

COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rankingCoach International GmbH today announced a partnership with Nexigen Digital, the operator of VentraIP Australia, to bring its AI-powered marketing platform to Australian small businesses. The collaboration powers rippaMarketing, a white-labelled version of rankingCoach’s all-in-one digital marketing platform, now available to VentraIP customers.

rippaMarketing brings together SEO, local listings, Google Ads, review management, social media, and brand monitoring in a single AI-powered platform. It is designed to support visibility across both traditional and AI-driven search, where small businesses often face the steepest learning curve.

“Our focus has always been on helping small businesses succeed online without needing to become marketing experts, ” said Thomas Meierkord, Co-founder & COO at rankingCoach.

“By partnering with Nexigen Digital and VentraIP, we can help more Australian businesses strengthen their visibility, build trust with customers, and create sustainable online growth across both traditional and AI-driven search platforms.”

“Small businesses often struggle to navigate digital marketing due to cost and complexity," said Angelo Giuffrida, Co-founder & CEO at Nexigen Digital.

“Through our partnership with rankingCoach and the launch of rippaMarketing, we’re making powerful marketing tools more accessible to Australian businesses and helping them compete more confidently online.”

Through the partnership, Australian small businesses gain access to rankingCoach's globally trusted AI marketing platform, delivered through VentraIP .



About rankingCoach

rankingCoach International GmbH, based in Cologne, Germany, provides AI-driven marketing

solutions that help small businesses manage SEO, ads, listings, reputation, and social media

from one platform.

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