Boostero Rolls Out Platform Overhaul to Speed Up and Streamline Global SMM Campaigns

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NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostero , a social media marketing (SMM) infrastructure provider operating since 2020, has announced the official rollout of a comprehensive redesign of its platform and client dashboard. The release represents a major milestone for the company, focused on technical performance upgrades and expanded global accessibility for its rapidly scaling international customer and reseller base.Visually, the platform shifts to a refined, modernized dark mode with crisp typography and a unified design system. The more significant changes, however, are technical.Boostero completely redesigned its platform interface, replacing asset-heavy media files with lightweight, code-based UI elements. The result substantially reduces page load times and improves site responsiveness, ensuring strong performance for users managing high-volume campaigns on limited mobile networks or with strict data caps.Another primary focus of the update is digital accessibility. The interface was rebuilt to align with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards. Key improvements include native support for operating-system reduced-motion settings and improved text contrast to assist users navigating with visual impairments. The update also broadens international usability by adding support for 16 new languages, bringing the platform's total to 17.As part of this effort, Boostero rebuilt its 23+ social platform integration pages and 19 country-specific landing pages with localized content. These updates support a seamless, native experience for users operating across more than 125 countries worldwide."Our main goal wasn't just to build a better dashboard, but to deliver a mature, professional-grade experience," said Zane Roberts, Founder of Boostero. "As digital marketing grows more complex, our clients need a workspace that isn't just fast, but inclusive, transparent, and built to handle high volume. By moving to lightweight, WCAG-aligned frameworks and adding true multilingual support, we're setting a higher standard for trust in the SMM industry."The main client dashboard received a structural redesign to reduce clutter and minimize clicks. Core panels — including new order creation, order history and tracking, balance management, and customer support — have all been streamlined. The entire interface is fully responsive, providing a consistent workflow whether accessed via desktop, tablet, or smartphone.For newcomers, and for developers setting up automated workflows for the first time, Boostero added a new educational hub titled " What Is an SMM Panel ." The resource explains how the platform works in plain, beginner-friendly language. By putting education front and center, Boostero aims to address common industry misconceptions and demonstrate its focus on sustainable digital growth rather than temporary traffic spikes.The update also refines backend integration for high-volume resellers and digital agencies using the platform's automated systems. Boostero's API tools have been streamlined alongside the dashboard interface, allowing developers to automate client orders, run batch status checks, and manage recurring refills with secure validation workflows."Digital growth isn't just a numbers game — it's fundamentally about building brand credibility and sustaining genuine audience engagement," Roberts said. "We want our clients to know that their long-term brand reputation is among our top priorities. This redesign ensures that as our clients' businesses scale across platforms and borders, our technology scales securely right alongside them."Users can see the updates at boostero.com.About BoosteroFounded in 2020, Boostero is a global social media marketing platform providing scalable optimization, automation tools, and engagement services across more than 23 social platforms. Serving independent creators, digital agencies, and resellers in over 125 countries, Boostero specializes in localized, technology-driven marketing solutions supported by 24/7 multi-channel technical support and secure API integrations.

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