Monmouth Integrative Counseling Services Celebrates Grand Opening of New Shrewsbury, NJ Office

Fourth New Jersey Location Expands Access to Mental Health Care Across the Region

SHREWSBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monmouth Integrative Counseling Services , known as MICS, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Shrewsbury office located at 2 Hartford Drive, Suite 201, Tinton Falls, NJ. The opening marks the organization's fourth New Jersey location and reflects its continued commitment to increasing access to high quality mental health care for individuals and families throughout the state.To celebrate this exciting milestone, Monmouth Integrative Counseling Services will host a Grand Opening Celebration on July 13 featuring family friendly activities, community resources, wellness information, giveaways, and opportunities to meet members of the MICS team . Refreshments will be provided by Fatty's Fat Snacks and Best Day Ever Ice Cream food trucks, Heather's Henna Tattoos will be creating henna art, all while Radio Station B107.1, The Boss plays the day’s soundtrack. Mayor Risa Clay will be there as Senator Vin Gopal will cut the ceremonial ribbon. Community members, healthcare professionals, educators, and business owners are invited to attend and learn more about the growing range of services available through MICS.Founded on the belief that mental health care should be compassionate, accessible, and stigma free, MICS provides comprehensive counseling and wellness services for children, teens, adults, couples, and families. The practice offers support for anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, life transitions, relationship challenges, stress management, and many other emotional and behavioral health concerns.As demand for mental health services continues to grow across New Jersey, Monmouth Integrative Counseling Services remains focused on providing compassionate, personalized care that meets people where they are in their journey. The new Shrewsbury office will expand the organization's ability to serve clients throughout Monmouth County and surrounding communities while reducing barriers to care and strengthening local access to support."Our vision has always been to make exceptional mental health care accessible to more people throughout New Jersey," said Patricia Magnotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Monmouth Integrative Counseling Services. "The opening of our Shrewsbury office allows us to continue fulfilling that mission while creating new opportunities for healing, growth, and connection within the communities we serve."The Grand Opening Celebration will showcase the organization's commitment to community engagement and mental wellness. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the new office, meet clinicians and wellness professionals, learn about available programs, and enjoy activities designed for the entire family.MICS has earned a reputation as a trusted mental health resource by providing client centered care in a welcoming and supportive environment. Through its continued expansion, the organization remains dedicated to reducing stigma, increasing awareness, and ensuring that quality mental health services are available to individuals and families across New Jersey.For more information about the Grand Opening Celebration or services offered by Monmouth Integrative Counseling Services, visit https://micsmentalhealth.com/ or call 732-231-5170.About MICSMonmouth Integrative Counseling Services is a New Jersey based mental health and wellness practice dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive care for individuals, couples, families, and adolescents. What sets MICS apart is its integrative approach to care. Through a combination of evidence-based counseling, wellness programming, medication management, and telehealth services, MICS helps clients build resilience, improve emotional well being, and achieve lasting personal growth.

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