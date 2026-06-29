Pasona Group Signs Handover Agreement for Expo 2025 Netherlands Pavilion 'A New Dawn'

From left: Makoto Asanuma, President, Asanuma Corporation; Paul van Bergen, Senior Advisor, DGMR; Hirotaka Wakamoto, Chairperson and CEO, Pasona Group Netherlands Pavilion (Photo Copyright Zhu Yumeng, RAU)

The Netherlands Pavilion will be repurposed as a symbolic building and office for Pasona Group employees on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. signed a handover agreement with A New Dawn BV (AND B.V.)*, the architectural consortium responsible for the design and construction of the Netherlands Pavilion "A New Dawn" at Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan. A signing ceremony was held on June 29, where it was announced that the pavilion will be repurposed as an office and gathering space for Pasona Group employees on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture.

At Expo 2025, the theme of the Netherlands Pavilion was "Common Ground", expressing the idea of sharing knowledge and creating new value together. Designed according to circular construction principles, the pavilion features a striking illuminated sphere suspended at its center, symbolizing both renewable energy and the dawn of a new day. With beloved Dutch character Miffy serving as the Official Kids' Ambassador, visitors explored exhibits with an interactive orb, experiencing and learning about future lifestyles centered on renewable energy, circular economy, and life sciences. The pavilion welcomed a total of approximately 1.2 million visitors throughout the Expo.

As an effort to preserve the legacy of Expo 2025, Pasona Group and the Netherlands Pavilion architectural consortium AND B.V. signed a basic agreement on April 25, 2025, regarding the pavilion's reuse. On May 20 of the same year, the parties announced plans to relocate the pavilion to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture.

On June 29, 2026, Pasona Group held an official handover agreement signing ceremony at Kimi Hall within "THE PASONA natureverse retreat", announcing that the pavilion is scheduled to be relocated to Awaji City Yumebutai Sustainable Park in Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture.

Ceremony attendees included Sandra Pellegrom, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Paul van Bergen, Senior Advisor at DGMR (AND B.V.); Thomas Rau, Founder, Director, and Architect of RAU Architects (AND B.V.); Makoto Asanuma, President and Representative Director of Asanuma Corporation; and Hirotaka Wakamoto, Chairperson and CEO of Pasona Group. Speakers at the ceremony reflected on the significance of preserving the legacy of Expo 2025, and expressed their appreciation to all those whose efforts made the agreement possible.

Designed for future reuse from its earliest planning stages, the pavilion will be entrusted to Pasona Group, as will the vision and aspirations it embodied during the Expo. As part of the group's Office Project, an initiative to promote regional revitalization on Awaji Island, the pavilion will be reborn as a landmark office where Pasona Group employees working on the island can gather and collaborate.

Pasona Group has expressed a commitment to carrying both the legacy of Expo 2025 and the vision of the Netherlands Pavilion, promoting sustainability, regional revitalization, and international exchange. The Group also aims for the pavilion to become a symbolic landmark on Awaji Island that encouraged community interaction among local residents and visitors alike.

* A New Dawn B.V. is an architectural consortium responsible for the design and construction of the Netherlands Pavilion. It is composed of Dutch architecture firm RAU Architects, experiential design studio Tellart, engineering consultancy DGMR, and Osaka-based general contractor Asanuma Corporation.

■About the Netherlands Pavilion "A New Dawn"

The Netherlands took part in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan under the theme of "Common Ground", representing its vision of building a healthy, happy society by sharing knowledge and creating new value together. Designed according to circular construction principles using reusable materials, the pavilion features a luminous "sun" suspended at the center, symbolizing both renewable clean energy and the dawn of a new day.

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