FORMER CONGRESSWOMAN SANDY ADAMS ENDORSES DR. NIZAM RAZACK FOR CONGRESS ORLANDO, FL

Former Lawmaker, Law Enforcement Veteran, and Conservative Leader Backs Neurosurgeon, Attorney, and Problem-Solver for Florida's 11th Congressional District

Former Lawmaker, Law Enforcement Veteran, and Conservative Leader Backs Neurosurgeon, Attorney, and Problem-Solver for Florida's 11th Congressional District

"For more than three decades, he has solved difficult problems, saved lives, and earned the trust of thousands of families throughout our community.” — Former Congresswoman Sandy Adams

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nizam Razack, Republican candidate for Florida's 11th Congressional District, proudly announces the endorsement of former United States Congresswoman Sandy Adams.

A former law enforcement officer, state legislator, and member of Congress, Sandy Adams has spent her career fighting for public safety, constitutional freedoms, limited government, and conservative values. Her endorsement reflects growing support for Dr. Razack's campaign among respected Republican leaders throughout Central Florida.

"Dr. Nizam Razack has dedicated his life to serving others," said former Congresswoman Sandy Adams. "For more than three decades, he has solved difficult problems, saved lives, and earned the trust of thousands of families throughout our community. His experience, integrity, and commitment to public service make him uniquely qualified to represent Florida's 11th Congressional District."

Dr. Razack is a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, law professor, healthcare innovator, small business owner, husband, and father who has performed more than 15,000 surgeries during his distinguished medical career.

"I am deeply honored to receive Congresswoman Adams' endorsement," said Dr. Razack. "She has been a tireless advocate for conservative principles, public safety, and the people she served. Her confidence in my campaign is both humbling and encouraging. I look forward to building on her legacy of service and fighting for the hardworking families of Central Florida."

Dr. Razack's campaign is focused on making healthcare more affordable, protecting medical freedom, securing the border, strengthening election integrity, supporting law enforcement and first responders, reducing government waste, and preserving the constitutional liberties that define the American way of life.

"As a physician, I have spent my career identifying problems and delivering solutions," Dr. Razack said. "Washington needs leaders with real-world experience who understand accountability, responsibility, and results. It is time to put common sense ahead of politics."

The endorsement from former Congresswoman Adams adds to the growing coalition of healthcare professionals, veterans, business leaders, community advocates, and grassroots conservatives supporting Dr. Razack's campaign.

Common Sense. It's Not Brain Surgery.

For more information, visit www.RazackForCongress.com.

Paid for by Razack for Congress

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