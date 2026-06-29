O’Ryan Health Brings Drop Band to the Superhero Shop to Enhance Pediatric Wellness and Safety

O'Ryan health will offer the Drop Band a durable wearable for tap to pay, emergency access, and wellness check ins

We’re excited to offer Drop Band in the Superhero Shop, this wearable gives families practical tools that support children’s wellness, safety, and independence.” — Tim Coleman, Co-Founder and Architect of Operations of O’Ryan Health.

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O’Ryan Health, a leader in pediatric at-home wellness testing and family empowerment, today announced that Drop Band will be available through its Superhero Shop as the newest “Superhero Gadget”. The collaboration equips families with a simple, privacy-focused wearable that supports children’s safety, independence, and overall wellness in a fun, screen-free way.

O’Ryan Health’s Superhero Shop provides families with empowering at-home wellness kits and tools through a child-friendly Parent Portal, turning health management into an adventure for young “Superhero Scientists.” Adding Drop Band extends these offerings with a durable, battery-free wearable designed for kids. Via the child-friendly Parent Portal, families can now bring Drop Band into their existing wellness experience, providing children with simple tools that help them stay engaged and present without added screen time.

Drop Band enables secure tap-to-pay transactions, tap-access to emergency contacts, important health information, and wellness check-ins, (by tapping the band to any smartphone) all without batteries, tracking, or constant screen time. Its durable, water-resistant, elastic design is built for kids’ daily adventures. This complements O’Ryan Health’s mission to support enhanced access to pediatric wellness and family participation through convenient, engaging at-home tools.

“We’re excited to offer Drop Band in the Superhero Shop,” said Tim Coleman, Co-Founder and Architect of Operations of O’Ryan Health. “This wearable gives families practical tools that support children’s safety and independence while fitting naturally into the fun, empowering experience we’ve built for Superhero Scientists. By adding Drop Band alongside our wellness kits and information resources, we’re helping kids build confidence, stay secure, and remain present, all without extra screens.”

“Partnering with O’Ryan Health is a natural fit,” said Ted Baker, Founder of Drop Industries. “Drop Band was built to give kids freedom and safety in daily life while reducing screen dependency. Bringing it to families through the Superhero Shop combines practical safety features with an engaging, child-friendly context that parents will appreciate. Together, we’re delivering solutions that prioritize children’s independence, privacy, and well-being.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to child-first innovation: privacy-respecting technology, reduced screen time, and accessible tools that support both safety and holistic family wellness.

Families can explore Superhero Shop offerings at oryan.health. To learn more about Drop Band, visit drop.band.

About O’Ryan Health

O’Ryan Health is the trusted leader in at-home pediatric blood collection through the Artemis platform. We empower parents to safely and easily collect high-quality blood samples from their children at home, turning kids into Superhero Scientists who can participate in testing for allergies, food sensitivities, autoimmune conditions, rare diseases, routine lab monitoring, genetic testing, and research, all without needing a clinic or hospital visit. For more information visit and create your Parent Portal Account today. oryan.health

About Drop Band

Drop Industries develops wearable solutions that simplify daily tasks with secure, contactless technology. Drop Band is a battery-free, no-tracking wearable for kids and families that enables tap-to-pay, tap-access to emergency contacts and important health information, and wellness check-ins — emphasizing freedom, privacy, and presence without phones or batteries.

Media Contacts

The SOS Team

O’Ryan Health, Inc.

Studies@oryan.health

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