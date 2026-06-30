EMDR Therapy Sees Major Growth as More Adults Seek Non-Medication Trauma Recovery Options

12:2 Counseling - Denver-based therapy practice specializing in EMDR and trauma recovery for adults.

Clinical evidence and growing client demand are driving EMDR's rise as a preferred trauma therapy for adults tired of just coping with chronic stress.

People don't just want insight or more explanations, they want relief. They're looking for change they can actually feel in their reactions, their anxiety, and their body.” — Kim Hernandez, MA, LAC, LPCC, EMDR Certified

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adults with a history of trauma are quietly turning away from long-term medication or years of talking about the past.Instead, they are choosing EMDR therapy , a structured, science-backed approach that helps process trauma in a way that involves both the mind and the body. And the shift is growing fast.Originally developed in the late 1980s, EMDR therapy is now widely recognized by leading health organizations. The World Health Organization (WHO) lists it as an effective treatment for PTSD, and the American Psychological Association (APA) recognizes it as a trauma-focused therapy with strong evidence support.But what’s driving its rise isn’t just clinical approval, it is demand from everyday people who feel stuck.Across private practices in Colorado, therapists report a clear pattern: More adults are asking for therapy that doesn’t just talk about trauma, but helps them stop reliving it.“The demand for EMDR has grown because people are tired of feeling like they understand their trauma but still live inside it every day,” said Kim Hernandez, a trauma-informed therapist and founder of 12:2 Counseling in Denver.“People don’t just want insight or more explanations, they want relief. They’re looking for change they can actually feel in their reactions, their anxiety, and their body. EMDR helps bridge that gap.”Why EMDR is getting so much attention right nowA big part of the rise comes from how trauma is understood. Research over the past two decades shows trauma isn’t just a thought problem, it lives in the nervous system. That’s why people can understand their past but still feel anxious, triggered, or emotionally stuck.Clinical research supports EMDR’s effectiveness here. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recommends EMDR as a trauma therapy, the World Health Organization (WHO) includes EMDR in its trauma treatment guidelines, and studies show significant PTSD symptom reduction in as few as 6-12 EMDR sessions.Also, what makes EMDR different is its structure. Instead of relying only on conversation, it uses guided bilateral stimulation to help the brain reprocess stuck memories.A growing shift away from just copingMental health professionals say EMDR’s rise is also closely tied to burnout.People seeking EMDR today are not in crisis. They’re functioning, working, raising families, managing responsibilities, but internally feel overwhelmed, reactive, or exhausted.“They’re not falling apart,” Hernandez said. “But they’re also not at peace. And at some point, people start realizing that just coping isn’t enough anymore.”Why Colorado is seeing strong demandIn Colorado, therapists say interest in EMDR has steadily increased over the past several years, especially among working professionals and caregivers.While statewide EMDR data is still limited, therapists report that EMDR is now among the most requested approaches in private practice.This reflects a broader national trend, where trauma-related conditions and chronic stress continues to rise. Although only 3.6% adults in the country experience PTSD each year, clinicians say many more experience subclinical symptoms like chronic stress, emotional dysregulation, or persistent overwhelm. And these are the people seeking therapies like EMDR.More than talk therapy: What people are actually looking forA key driver behind EMDR’s growth is a shift in expectations. People now want therapy that is structured, time-efficient, and focused on change they can feel. And for them, EMDR offers a sense of direction that traditional talk therapy doesn’t provide.“People want to know they’re not going to be stuck talking about the same thing for years,” Hernandez said. “They want to know there’s a path forward.”About 12:2 Counseling12:2 Counseling is a Denver-based therapy practice led by Kim Hernandez, MA, LAC, LPCC, EMDR Certified Practitioner. The practice specializes in one-on-one therapy for high-functioning adults experiencing anxiety, depression, PTSD, addiction-related patterns, and chronic stress.12:2 Counseling offers in-person sessions in Denver and telehealth services across Colorado.For media inquiries:

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