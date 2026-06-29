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VOLTERRA DIGITAL DECIMATES 69,000+ RIVALS FOR A GLOBAL TOP FIVE FINISH IN 2026 (& A FOURTH STRAIGHT CLUTCH GLOBAL AWARD)

This year, Volterra competed against more than 69,000 social media marketing agencies worldwide to finish in the global top five, and we hold the number two position in Canada” — Andrew Jenkins, CEO of Volterra Digital

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volterra Digital , the Canadian powerhouse digital marketing masters known for igniting, engaging and empowering social media (so B2B companies don’t have to), today announced its recognition as a Spring 2026 Clutch Global Award winner for social media marketing services by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected through Clutch’s proprietary Ability to Deliver methodology, which evaluates companies based on client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence.Volterra Digital is proud to be named a Spring 2026 Clutch Global Award winner in social media marketing, ranked number five in the world out of more than 69,000 agencies on the platform and number two in Canada. This award reflects Volterra’s continued commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients and our reputation for excellence in the industry. Clutch Global Awards represent the highest level of recognition on the platform, reserved for the top 15 companies in each category worldwide."This year, Volterra competed against more than 69,000 social media marketing agencies worldwide to finish in the global top five, and we hold the number two position in Canada," said Andrew Jenkins, CEO of Volterra Digital and author of Social Media Marketing for Business: Scaling an Integrated Social Media Strategy Across Your Organization. Four consecutive Clutch Global Awards are no accident. It confirms our commitment to social media marketing excellence and firmly establishes Volterra as a global leader.""Marketing and advertising agencies operate in one of the most competitive and fast-moving industries out there," said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. "The agencies recognized this spring have put client success at the center of everything they do, and that commitment is what sets them apart."This recognition adds to a sustained record on Clutch. Volterra has earned the Clutch Global Award every year from 2023 through 2026 and has been ranked a top social media marketing company on Clutch across the same period. It also received the Clutch 1000, Clutch’s most exclusive recognition, awarded to the top 1,000 companies across its entire platform of more than 400,000 worldwide, in 2023, 2024, and 2025. In its 18-year history, Volterra has supported leaders across the financial, fintech, mining, healthcare, not-for-profit, banking, wealth management, HR benefits, insurance, architecture and education sectors, including Aviso Wealth, RBC, CIBC, BMO Nesbitt Burns, The Globe and Mail, George Brown College, the Toronto Region Board of Trade, the Rotman, Queen’s and Schulich executive programs, and World Vision.View the list of Clutch Global honorees in Social Media Marketing on Clutch.ABOUT CLUTCHClutch powers how businesses discover, evaluate, and hire the right B2B service partners. Through verified reviews, structured comparisons, and intelligent matching, Clutch helps business leaders make confident decisions about the expertise they rely on, wherever their search starts. As B2B discovery evolves across marketplaces and AI-driven search, Clutch delivers the credibility signals and visibility that both buyers and providers need to navigate an increasingly complex decision environment. Today, over 400,000 service providers across more than 1,900 categories trust Clutch to connect them with buyers ready to hire.ABOUT VOLTERRA DIGITALVolterra Digital is a Toronto-based B2B social media marketing agency with more than 18 years of experience helping organizations in financial services, professional services and the not-for-profit sector ignite, engage and empower their social media. Founded and led by Andrew Jenkins, author of Social Media Marketing for Business and host of the Low Production High Value podcast, Volterra pairs senior strategy with disciplined execution. Learn more at volterradigital.com.

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