Core dna adds MCP layer, enabling enterprises to securely run websites & digital operations with Claude and Copilot

Core dna's MCP layer is streamlining multi-website and multi-property management.

Core dna launches MCP layer letting enterprises build websites in 30 minutes with Claude and Copilot, cutting go-to-market time 82%.

Over the last few weeks, our internal teams, along with our customers, have been 5x more productive at publishing and managing content across multiple properties. And that’s being conservative.” — Nisrine Douidy, Core dna Product and Marketing Specialist

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Core dna customers are using natural language prompts to launch landing pages and entire websites in 30 minutes with zero code, cutting go-to-market time by 82% and increasing productivity by 5x.Boston, June 29th, 2026 — Core dna has launched an agentic platform that lets franchises, multi-property brands, and membership networks stand up new websites and landing pages in minutes instead of months, with no developer in the loop.“This is a profound change, which we’re still realizing. We’ve changed the shape of work for ourselves and our customers. Bottlenecks have been removed, and productive work now looks completely different,” Sam Saltis, CEO of Core dnaThe MCP-enabled platform empowers non-technical users to vibe code on any platform they want before graduating to Core dna, where they can:- Orchestrate content- Manage workflows- Set user permissions- Access version control- Automate behavior-based personalization.All by entering natural language prompts.See the product demo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDIFoi24pZ8 “Our customers no longer require onboarding.”Core dna customers are already using the platform's MCP server to build landing pages and entire digital properties in roughly 30 minutes.Nisrine Douidy, Core dna’s Product and Marketing Specialist, noted that Core dna’s customers no longer need to be shown how to use the platform.“Our customers don’t need onboarding anymore. They’re simply using Claude to build their websites while gaining all the benefits and guardrails of Core dna in production,” Douidy said.“Over the last few weeks, our internal teams, along with our customers, have been 5x more productive at publishing and managing content across multiple properties. And that’s being conservative,” Douidy added.Built for multi-site and multi-location operatorsCore dna is designed around the reality of running many properties from a small central team. Customers describe a change once, set the scope (one brand, a region, every chapter, or the full network), and the platform pushes it across the properties selected, with approval, audit, and rollback in place.“Work that used to mean a development cycle and a stack of agency invoices now happens in a single sitting. For multi-property operators, that is cutting go-to-market time and cost by more than 82%,” Saltis said."Most multi-property operators are paying what we call an integration tax, the cost of stitching together a separate CMS, commerce engine, workflow tool, and middleware layer for every brand or location they run," Saltis continued."We've re-built Core dna to solve that. Now, our customers have a single backbone for their entire network of websites, locations, and chapters. Marketers just tell Core dna what they want, and it does it safely, securely, and without a costly developer in the loop,” Saltis added.YMCA of Greater Toronto replatformed 80 chapters off multiple CMS and LMS tools onto Core dna, reporting a 500% increase in online registrations, $100,000 in platform savings, and CMS adoption rising from 20% to 90%. Other customers cited on the new site include Clark Rubber and Frontier, with 70+ locations managed from a single instance."Both the agent layer and the editor write to the same content graph, so the team can go from prompt to draft to live page without waiting on a developer ticket," Saltis said. "That is how a campaign page that used to take weeks now goes live the same morning."About Core dnaCore dna is an agentic operations platform for franchises, multi-brand retailers, manufacturers, and membership networks. The platform holds a 4.5-star G2 Enterprise rating in Digital Experience Platforms, reports 99.9%+ API uptime, and an average time-to-launch of under 60 days. Core dna operates from Melbourne, Boston, and Berlin.Press contact: nisrine.douidy@coredna.com

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