A' Home Appliance Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Home Appliances Design Awards

A' Home Appliance Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from appliance designers, manufacturers and home technology innovators worldwide

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Home Appliances Design Awards. The A' Home Appliances Design Awards are open for entries by Home Appliance Designers , Industrial Designers, Product Engineers, Appliance Brands, Appliance Manufacturers, Electrical Engineers, User Experience Designers, User Interface Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Consumer Electronics Companies, Kitchenware Brands, Household Product Designers, Ergonomics Specialists, R&D Firms, Appliance Innovators, Safety Compliance Engineers, Appliance Retailers, Robotics Engineers, Home Appliance Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were thoughtfully created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Home Appliances Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition starts with free preliminary evaluation, Home Appliance Designers, Industrial Designers, Product Engineers, Appliance Brands, Appliance Manufacturers, Electrical Engineers, User Experience Designers, User Interface Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Consumer Electronics Companies, Kitchenware Brands, Household Product Designers, Ergonomics Specialists, R&D Firms, Appliance Innovators, Safety Compliance Engineers, Appliance Retailers, Robotics Engineers, Home Appliance Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Home Appliance Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Home Appliance Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in home appliance design, the A' Home Appliances Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through intelligent household technologies, energy-efficient products and user-centered innovation. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting appliances that improve convenience, safety, accessibility and everyday living, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, engineers and manufacturers to create innovative home solutions with lasting social and environmental value.Home Appliance Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Home Appliances Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Home Appliances Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Home Appliances Design Awards will be granted the well-recognized A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Home Appliance Awards.The following are some innovative household appliance projects that could be submitted to A' Home Appliances Design Awards : Smart Refrigerators, Energy-Efficient Dishwashers, Microwaves, Washing Machines, Dryers, Ovens, Vacuum Cleaners, Air Conditioners and More. Home Appliance Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/11 Prize for Good Home Appliance DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Home Appliances Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Home Appliances Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Home Appliance Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Home Appliances Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Home Appliances Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Home Appliances Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Home Appliance Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Home Appliances Design Awards.Home Appliance Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, home technology professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=11 to see past winners of the A' International Home Appliances Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/11 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Home Appliance AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, engineering and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the enduring value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies, manufacturers and research organizations to develop meaningful and forward-looking products, services and technologies, the A' Design Awards aim to foster innovation and contribute positively to society through responsible design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Home Appliances Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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