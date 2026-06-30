Elevate Funding Launches AI-Powered Offer Automation to Deliver Faster Funding Decisions for Small Businesses

Elevate Funding, a revenue-based financing provider serving small businesses nationwide, announced the successful rollout of a new offer automation platform.

This improved workflow helps us move faster without losing the personal judgment that defines our process.” — Chris Wesley

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate Funding, a revenue-based financing provider serving small businesses nationwide, announced the successful rollout of a new offer automation platform. Developed in-house, the platform is designed to accelerate funding decisions while maintaining a personalized underwriting approach.

Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, the new system enables Elevate Funding to evaluate opportunities and generate funding offers in a fraction of the time previously required. What once took as long as 24 hours now takes just five minutes, allowing business owners to access financing solutions faster than ever before.

This enhancement comes as demand for alternative financing products continues to grow among small businesses seeking fast, flexible access to capital.

“This improved workflow helps us move faster without losing the personal judgment that defines our process,” said Chris Wesley, director of technology at Elevate Funding, who spearheaded the in-house development. “We can get offers in front of qualified merchants sooner, while giving our team more time to focus on the custom review and human conversations that happen before funding.”

As a direct funder that works closely with independent broker partners, Elevate says the new platform benefits both merchants and referral partners by reducing turnaround times and creating a more efficient sales experience.

“Since our rollout at the beginning of this year, we’ve had stellar feedback across partners regarding the automation,” said Ken Peng, director of business development and marketing at Elevate Funding. “The processes we have in place now will ensure that these turn times continue to remain extremely quick as we scale.”

Elevate’s decision to develop the system internally over the course of many months, rather than hiring a third party, was intentional. “We wanted to be absolutely sure we are protecting both our brokers and merchants, and all the sensitive data involved in the funding process,” said Peng, “and the best way to do so was to handle the development in-house.”

The launch represents the next step in Elevate Funding's ongoing investment in technology and operational excellence. By automating routine tasks, the company aims to increase efficiency while preserving human oversight where it matters most, helping more small business owners secure the working capital they need to succeed.

“While the first six months of our year focused on the launch of our new process, these next six months will be about gathering feedback from our partners and clients to hone and refine it even more,” said Heather Francis, CEO at Elevate Funding. “It’s important that we offer a truly great service to our small business clients, and that we enable our broker partners to win more deals and grow, as well. Elevate has always aimed to take a proactive stance, and with this new initiative, we can continue our growth trajectory without bloating our staff and procedures. This will allow us to remain small and nimble and make adjustments quickly in response to the credit environment and our clients' needs.”

Looking ahead, Elevate Funding expects the new automation platform to serve as a key driver of scalable growth as the company expands its reach and continues funding hundreds of small businesses each month.

For more information on this topic, please contact Taylor Hicks at taylor@elevatefunding.com.

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About Elevate Funding

Elevate Funding specializes in revenue-based financing, an alternative finance product geared toward helping small businesses take care of their urgent business needs with less red tape, less headache and less hassle.

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