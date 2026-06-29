National Retail Solutions and Renascent Media Draw More Than 100 Retailers to Networking Event

Independent business owners gathered in Ford, NJ, for an evening of connection, ideas, and community

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), in partnership with Renascent Media, welcomed more than 100 retailers, entrepreneurs, and business owners to the Retailer Networking Event in Ford, NJ. The evening brought the independent retail community together to connect, share ideas, and learn from one another.The event gave independent business owners a space to discuss common challenges, exchange strategies, and build relationships across the retail community. Attendees enjoyed an evening of networking, conversation, and shared insight into running and growing successful businesses."Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and events like this remind us why," said Elie Y. Katz, President & CEO of NRS. "When business owners connect, share ideas, and learn from one another, everyone grows stronger. Success isn't only about competition—it's about collaboration, innovation, and building the relationships that help us all move forward.""Renascent Media was built on the belief that marketing isn't just about promoting businesses—it's about creating opportunities for businesses to thrive. The Retailers Networking Meetup reflects that vision. Seeing hundreds of industry professionals exchange ideas, build partnerships, and support one another reminds us why this initiative matters," said Tanvi Prenita Chandra, Founder & President of Renascent Media. "We're committed to continuing this journey and creating platforms that strengthen the retail community, encourage innovation, and contribute to economic growth. After all, one conversation truly can change a business."NRS and Renascent Media thanked everyone who attended and contributed to the evening and highlighted more opportunities ahead to bring the retail community together.About National Retail Solutions (NRS)National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores, and offers reseller partnership opportunities. For more information on NRS, visit nrsplus.com. About Renascent MediaRenascent Media is a woman-owned, full-service advertising, marketing, media, and event management company specializing in connecting brands with South Asian and multicultural audiences across North America. With over 20 years of industry experience, the agency provides strategic marketing solutions, including media planning and buying, public relations, influencer marketing, content creation, television and radio production, experiential activations, sponsorship management, and community engagement initiatives. For more information, visit renascententerprises.com.

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