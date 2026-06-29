Nashville’s Sarah Harralson New Biopic Film & EP Launch
Nashville recording artist Sarah Harralson’s new biopic short film documentary titled “JUST THE BEGINNING”
The film’s release party and premiere occurred on May 13th at the Bowery Vault in Nashville. The film’s release is accompanied by Ms. Harralson’s EP by the same name. The audio compilation spans 30 years of the artist’s key life events which ultimately opened various doors which led her to reach the status of accomplished singer, songwriter, actress, author, podcast host, and producer. Co-writers Georgia Miles and Bill DiLuigi assisted in several songs including the current single ‘It Can’t Rain All the Time’ which is a popular song for the many patients Sarah entertains through her volunteer work at Musicians on Call. Sarah has been signed to Synapse’s label and publishing services since 2024.
Special thanks to the Synapse media team members assisting Sarah with pre-launch activities and album release including Scott Heuerman of Bubble Up (marketing), Taylor Marie Wagner (social media), and JW Ashcraft (pre-launch publicity). The new film is available to be shown at Film Festivals and short film theatre events. View the film in its entirety by clicking here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy1iSCvMhAE
For digital copies of Sarah’s music for radio play and media requests contact: john@johninhoustonpr.com
For interests in the film or booking Sarah: artistbooking@synapsepublishing.com
John McNerney
John in Houston PR LLC
+1 832-916-7716
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View the film in its entirety
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