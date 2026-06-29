Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market to Reach US$13.9 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 13.9%

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is experiencing strong momentum as healthcare providers increasingly adopt advanced breast imaging technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy and support early cancer detection. Digital breast tomosynthesis creates three-dimensional breast images that help radiologists detect abnormalities with greater precision compared to conventional mammography. The technology reduces tissue overlap, minimizes unnecessary recalls, and enhances confidence in diagnosis, making it a valuable addition to modern breast screening programs. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare, increasing breast cancer screening initiatives, and continuous innovation in medical imaging are driving market expansion. As hospitals and diagnostic centers modernize their imaging capabilities, demand for DBT equipment continues to increase worldwide.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is likely to be valued at US$4.3 billion in 2026 and is estimated to reach US$13.9 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2026–2033. Market growth is supported by rising healthcare investments, increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging systems, and favorable breast cancer awareness programs. Hospitals remain the leading end-user segment because of their advanced infrastructure, skilled radiologists, and high patient volumes. North America dominates the market owing to well-established screening programs, rapid technological adoption, and strong healthcare expenditure that encourages investment in advanced breast imaging equipment.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is projected to grow from US$4.3 billion in 2026 to US$13.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 13.9%.

➤ Increasing adoption of three-dimensional breast imaging is improving diagnostic precision and reducing false-positive examinations.

➤ Hospitals account for the leading market share due to continuous investments in advanced diagnostic imaging technologies.

➤ Technological innovations are enhancing image quality, workflow efficiency, and clinical decision-making capabilities.

➤ North America leads the market with strong healthcare infrastructure and widespread breast cancer screening programs.

➤ Growing healthcare modernization across emerging economies is creating attractive opportunities for equipment manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, and end user. Product offerings primarily include standalone DBT systems and integrated mammography systems equipped with tomosynthesis technology. Integrated systems continue gaining preference because they combine multiple imaging capabilities within a single platform, improving operational efficiency while reducing equipment costs. Continuous innovation in detector technology, image reconstruction software, and workflow optimization further supports product adoption.

Based on end users, the market includes hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, specialty clinics, and ambulatory healthcare facilities. Hospitals dominate the market due to higher patient volumes, comprehensive diagnostic services, and greater financial capacity to invest in advanced imaging equipment. Diagnostic imaging centers are also expanding rapidly as demand for specialized breast screening services increases. Rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare is expected to support continued adoption across all healthcare settings.

Regional Insights

North America holds the largest share of the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market because of its advanced healthcare infrastructure, established breast cancer screening programs, and widespread adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies. The region benefits from favorable reimbursement policies, increasing awareness regarding early detection, and continuous investments in healthcare modernization. Strong research activities and rapid product adoption further strengthen market leadership.

Europe remains a significant contributor due to government-supported screening initiatives, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing use of advanced imaging equipment. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as one of the fastest-growing regional markets as healthcare infrastructure improves and investments in diagnostic technologies continue to rise. Expanding access to quality healthcare and increasing public awareness are expected to support long-term regional growth.

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Market Drivers

The growing incidence of breast cancer worldwide continues to drive demand for digital breast tomosynthesis equipment. Healthcare providers are emphasizing early diagnosis because timely detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and patient survival rates. DBT technology provides clearer visualization of breast tissue, enabling radiologists to identify small lesions that may be difficult to detect using conventional mammography. This improved diagnostic performance has accelerated adoption across hospitals and imaging centers.

Technological advancements also play a major role in market expansion. Continuous improvements in detector sensitivity, artificial intelligence integration, image reconstruction, and workflow automation have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of DBT systems. Increasing government awareness campaigns and preventive screening programs are encouraging more women to undergo routine breast examinations, further supporting equipment demand across healthcare facilities.

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Market Restraints

Despite its significant advantages, the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market faces several challenges. High equipment costs remain one of the primary barriers to adoption, particularly among smaller healthcare facilities and institutions operating with limited capital budgets. Additional expenses related to installation, maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, and staff training increase the total cost of ownership.

Another limitation is the uneven availability of advanced breast imaging services across developing regions. Many healthcare providers continue relying on conventional mammography because of budget limitations and inadequate diagnostic infrastructure. A shortage of experienced radiologists trained to interpret DBT images may also slow technology adoption in certain markets, particularly in low-resource healthcare environments.

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Company Insights

Key players operating in the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market include:

• Hologic Inc.

• GE HealthCare

• Siemens Healthineers

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Planmed Oy

• IMS Giotto S.p.A.

• Metaltronica S.p.A.

• Carestream Health

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